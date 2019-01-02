‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon, 50, Flaunts Ageless Figure In Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Kelly Killoren Bensimon started off the new year by showing off her enviable, age-defying physique on Instagram. On Tuesday, the 50-year-old reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself rocking a beige two-piece bikini that puts her figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the former Real Housewives of New York City star is featured sitting on a white wood deck at a beach in Miami rocking a bikini consisting of a tiny triangle top and matchings bottoms that sit low on the former model’s hips, accentuating her well-toned physique. According to the post’s tags, the two piece she is wearing is by Elizabeth Hurley’s beachwear collection.

Bensimon is posing with her arms up over her head as she creates the shape of a heart. The pose highlights her washboard abs, showing that she is in the best shape of her life. The white of the deck she is seated on contrasts with her sun-kissed skin, suggesting Bensimon has spent quite a bit of her winter in the sun. In the background of the photo one of Miami’s iconic colorful lifeguard towers features prominently.

“Gonna miss this bikini by @elizabethhurley1,” she captioned the photo.

The snap, which Bensimon shared with her 197,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,200 likes and more than 120 comments within 11 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to compliment her beauty and ageless physique.

“A true goddess. happy new year gorgeous gal,” one user wrote paired with a heart-eyed emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Oh my wowww looking extremely beautiful sexy fit and stunning.”

Earlier in the day, Bensimon shared another beach snap of herself posing in a lilac two-piece bikini again by Elizabeth Hurley in which she bid 2018 farewell by writing a lengthy caption detailing her year, as the Daily Mail pointed out. In the caption, Bensimon explains that her last kid went off to college this past year, making her an official empty nester. Because she will have more time on her hands, she vowed to work better and more productively this year.

“Now, with more free time on my hands, I’ve been focused on being my own architect and structuring a life plan- not just living to work… One BIG lesson I’ve learned this year is to learn to trust,” she wrote.