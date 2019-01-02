Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Booty In Thong Bikini As She Teaches Instagram Star Fat Jew How To Pose

The latest celebrities-in-swimsuits snaps feature not only one, but two of everyone’s favorite Instagram sensations.

The two stars are really good friends, with the Fat Jew (real name Josh Ostrovsky) even attending Emily Ratajkowski’s secret wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, so it’s no surprise that they would spend New Year’s together, wearing as little clothing as possible.

Ostrovsky took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the two of them posing in tiny beach ensembles as they basked in the sun on the Caribbean island of Saint Barts. The epic photo shoot showed Emrata teaching the Fat Jew how to strike sultry poses while she wore a red string bikini and he sported a pair of denim-print trunks. The dynamic duo looked back over their shoulders and switched arm positions as they gazed intensively at the camera.

Emily rocked a wet hairstyle and little makeup, and the bikini she was wearing belonged to her swimwear line Inamorata Swim. Her pal completed his beach look with a pair of pink sunglasses and a messy bun to keep his curls in place. And while Ostrovsky wondered in the caption if he was “doing it right,” the 27-year-old model jokingly commented, “you’re definitely not.” According to the Fat Jew’s geo-tag, they were living it up on the beach in Gustavia, and both their fans loved the impromptu shoot.

As reported by the Daily Mail, some of the comments that came flooding in said, “And the hottest couple alive in 2019 award goes to these 2 incredible hotties!!!”

“This entire year goes by and you end it with the best post you have ever posted,” with one fan even writing, “OH EM GEE HOTTEST THING ON THE INTERNET.” Emily also posted a few beach pics herself, including one in the very same red hot thong bikini, with the caption “Bye 2018.”

Emily has been escaping the winter weather lately by hitting all the tropical places, including a stop in Mexico City before heading to St. Barts, as well as a family trip to Cartagena, Colombia, during the holidays. She has been traveling in the company of her beau, with whom she posted an adorable video of the two dancing and sharing a smooch while in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at a courthouse in New York City in 2018 after dating for only a couple of months, surprising both her followers and her family.