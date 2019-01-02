‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, Jan. 3: Liam Takes Extreme Measures, Reese Feels Pressured

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 4 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be desperate to get to his wife Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) on Catalina Island, per Soaps. He will feel as if he has no chance but to take extreme measures to get to Hope before she gives birth on the island alone. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) is also feeling pressured. Due to his own fault, he must now pay the consequences for the sins of his past. But will Liam and Hope pay for his mistakes?

Liam Spencer Takes Drastic Measures

Liam and Hope were planning on taking a babymoon before their daughter Beth’s arrival. The two were about to leave for Catalina Island when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) called Liam and let him know that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) was running a fever. Liam left with Hope’s blessing to be with his daughter, per Inquisitr.

In the meantime, Hope had left on a flight to their vacation spot thinking that Liam would leave on the next flight. But, due to high winds and bad weather, Liam’s flight was canceled. He called his wife and let her know the situation just to hear her physically go into labor over the call. Hope’s water broke and she was having contractions.

Liam had no choice but to call his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and ask him if he could use his chopper to get to Hope on time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview shows Bill who was shocked at the news that his daughter-in-law was in labor. He promptly agrees for Liam to take the helicopter.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will take extreme measures when he braves a storm at night in order to reach Hope on time.

Hope surprises Liam with a "babymoon" vacation on Catalina Island. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YuUoU8Xr1M — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 26, 2018

Reese Buckingham Feels Pressured

Reese’s past has caught up with him. A thug from Las Vegas cornered the pediatrician at Il Giardino and demanded payment of $200,000 that Reese had racked up on a gambling spree.

The doctor said that he was good for the money but the thug said that he wasn’t going anywhere. Reese tried to explain to him that he had only recently started working at the Catalina Clinic, but the thug insisted that he wouldn’t leave L.A. without the cash. He then threatened Zoe’s (Kiara Barnes) safety.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers preview clip shows that Reese will be with Hope during the delivery. Will he fake the baby’s death and give it to Taylor (Hunter Tylo) for a cool $200,000? After all she said she would pay 10 times $50,000 for Steffy to adopt a sibling for Kelly.

The countdown begins! In honor of #Bold8000 we’re looking back at some of the #BoldandBeautiful cast members’ first episodes! Just 3 days left until we reach 8000. ???? pic.twitter.com/UlVqTYIIgY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 1, 2019

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.