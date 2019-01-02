Les Moonves Sails Away From CBS Sex Scandal On David Geffen’s $590M Yacht

The fallen CBS chief celebrates the holidays on a billionaire's mega yacht.

Les Moonves didn’t let the aftermath of his recent sexual misconduct scandal put a damper on his holiday plans. The fallen former CBS boss spent the holiday week sailing the seas in the sunny Caribbean on a $590 million yacht with his wife and friends, according to Page Six.

Moonves and his wife, longtime CBS host Julie Chen, took a private jet from Los Angeles to St. Barts shortly after Christmas Day to spend time on music mogul David Geffen’s 454-foot yacht, the Rising Sun. Geffen is the 75-year-old billionaire behind Geffen Records, Asylum Records, DGC Records, and DreamWorks SKG.

Moonves’ longtime business associate and friend, NBC Universal vice chairman Ron Meyer, was also along for the ritzy ride on the yacht that has seen past guests such as President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey

An insider told Page Six that Moonves is still hanging tight with the Hollywood power crowd despite the recent sexual misconduct scandal that ended his career at CBS.

“Les isn’t hanging his head in shame; he’s living it up on a yacht in St. Barts. It seems that the Hollywood moguls look out for each other, no matter what.”

Les Moonves’ lavish yacht vacation in St. Barts comes on the heels of the news that he won’t receive any of his previously promised $120 million severance payout from CBS after an investigation by the network determined that he was fired for cause. But the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves have not caused him to become blacklisted by some of Hollywood’s biggest heavy hitters.

Les Moonves’ friendship with David Geffen goes back decades. Page Six notes the billionaire entertainment guru and his DreamWorks co-founders, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg, even asked Moonves to be the fourth partner in founding the studio back in 1994.

When honoring Moonves with the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s 2018 Humanitarian Award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills last March, Katzenberg dished about the surprising partnership that could have been.

“I want to let you in on a little secret,” Katzenberg told the crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter. “When Steven Spielberg and David Geffen and I founded DreamWorks in 1994, we asked Les to be our fourth partner…. Quite sadly for us, Les passed. That was our loss, for sure.”

While Les Moonves passed up on that DreamWorks deal and no longer has a paycheck coming in from CBS, he’s still wealthy enough to ride with Hollywood’s power crowd. In addition, Moonves’ wife Julie Chen is surprisingly still on CBS’ payroll. Chen will return to the network to host the second season of Celebrity Big Brother later this month.