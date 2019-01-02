Kobe Bryant & Wife Were ‘Beyond Excited’ To Announce Fourth Daughter On The Way

Kobe Bryant triumphantly announced the impending arrival of a new baby this year. The former basketball player took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and his wife Vanessa are expecting their fourth daughter during 2019.

Kobe (40) and Vanessa (36) are already the parents of three gorgeous daughter s and are adding another little one soon. Natalia (15) and Gianna (12) welcomed their baby sister Bianka who arrived just two years ago in December 2016. People reported that Vanessa also shared the news and added that their eldest two girls are “super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

Bryant posted that he and his wife were “beyond excited” to share the news of the new “mambacita” who would be joining their family. The athlete shared a sparkly graphic which said, “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the Way 2019.”

After the birth of their baby Bianka Bella Bryant in December 2017, Bryant was interviewed about his growing family. Per Extra, He was asked if they would have a son in the future and the athlete answered rather candidly.

“I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We’ll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do.”

At the time he said, “It’s crazy to have three girls,” but he also admitted, “I love having girls. I love my girls. It’s like I can’t… you know.” He also implied that he and Vanessa were open to having more kids one day saying, “We’ll see.”

The legendary basketball star has also said that his pals and former teammates would often tease him about being the only male in the house. He firmly put the guys in their place and told them why it was so special to be a dad to daughters.

“My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,'” he said. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess … get in line!'”

Kobe Bryant has a massive following of over 9.2 million fans. His ability to lead, inspire, and get the job done encourages many people who follow him.

In the 8 hours since he posted the exciting news, there has been an outpouring of support for Kobe and Vanessa. The glittery post has garnered more than 486,000 likes from fans around the world. People appear to be very excited that the Bryants are expanding their family and adding another one to their brood. Congratulations to the “Bryant Bunch!”