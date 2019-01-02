Rita Ora Bares All In Skimpy Hot Pink Bikini For Latest Instagram Selfie

Rita Ora is living her best life in the Maldives, and she wants everyone to know it.

The pop star has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page lately with sexy snaps from her New Year’s vacation to the paradisiac island of Amilla Fushi. In her latest post, Rita posed for a bathroom selfie in a barely-there hot pink bikini that showcased her incredible figure and curvy assets, as well as some of her tattoos.

The 28-year-old completed her beach ensemble with a few bracelets and a couple of delicate necklaces, burgundy nails, and a flowery hair-wrap to keep her blonde bob in place. Rita looked absolutely stunning without any makeup on, showing off her new tan and natural vacation glow. Earlier on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram stories to document the first day of the year at the Maldives resort she’s staying, which included some espresso martini-drinking and fooling around with a pair of diving fins.

The Phoenix songstress has been enjoying some well-deserved time off, following what has been a few busy months with the release of her new album, and she’s accompanied by equally-huge A-listers from the U.K., including BBC Radio 1 DJ and one of Rita’s best friend, Nick Grimshaw, as well as former Oasis member Noel Gallagher.

Fans of the singer were quick to shower her with compliments, with the latest sexy snap racking up over 105,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in just over an hour. Instagram users left comments such as “Beautiful body Rita,” “Love this colour,” “So beautiful and gorgeous,” and many wished her a happy new year. Rita had already presented fans with a January 1 bikini selfie the day before, in which she wore a bright yellow leopard-print two-piece ensemble, revealing some major under-boob and joking “I think I need to figure out my bra size.”

And while the blonde beauty has been partying the New Year away with some of her closest friends, many noticed that there was one person missing by her side: her alleged new boyfriend, actor Andrew Garfield. The two were recently spotted together in London, as per the Sun, and they were first linked back in November, three months after she officially split from ex Andrew Watt, who she still remains friends with.

Rita has previously said that she doesn’t really care about looks when it comes to feeling attracted to someone, but that she looks at “the whole package.”

“I don’t have any trust issues, I’m more like ‘What did you do last night? Why didn’t you invite me?’ I suffer severe FOMO,” she said. “I want to experience everything with that person – I love really hard.”