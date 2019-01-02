Chloe Lewis Flaunts Tan Curves In Barely-There Bikini Throwback Picture

Fresh from her recent vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend of two years, TOWIE star Chloe Lewis shared a stunning throwback snapshot with her one million followers.

The British reality star was showing some serious skin in the photo as she rocked a barely-there two-piece white string bikini.

Lewis posed for the camera in knee-high surf showing off a trim waist and long lean legs. She wore her sea-soaked hair pulled back behind her head and a simple set of gold hoops. The brunette bombshell twisted her body in such a manner that it put her curvy bosom and rear on full display.

Alongside her stunning snapshot Lewis also penned a very cryptic message as she ringed in the New Year.

“The older I get the more I realise the value of privacy. Keeping your circle small. You can be open, honest & real while still understanding that not everyone deserves a seat at the end of your table. This year I have learnt a lot. HAPPINESS is most important I wanted to thank my wonderful friends, family & my Danny for an amazing year.”

In just 24 hours since she published the photo, her following showered it with over 26,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

Chloe’s massive Instagram following seemed to have mixed opinions of the photo as some appreciated her beauty while other questions the hypocrisy of preaching about privacy and selectiveness in the caption of a photo with her donning a barely-there bikini.

“Value your privacy and share your bikini snaps with thousands!” One individual jested in the comment section of the photo.

A second chimed in: “Stunning but how can you preach privacy and sell it with a bikini shot? No hate I think you are beautiful but still.”

“Don’t know what’s better the photo or the caption,” a third added.

The 29-year-old beauty is currently dating her stockbroker boyfriend, Danny Flasher. While the duo have been an item since December of 2016, they didn’t make their relationship public until the following year.

It appears the starlet’s boyfriend has caught the eyes of TOWIE producers who have voiced an interest in adding Danny into the show.

Chloe, however, says that he turned down the role because he already has a great job that he enjoys, Daily Mail reports.

Chloe has also admitted that she isn’t too keen about being in another relationship that is in the public eye of a reality TV show following her previous relationship with TOWIE co-star Jack Hall being on camera.