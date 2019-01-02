Chanel West Coast Rocks Tight Sequined Bodysuit On Instagram

Chanel West Coast shared a photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit on Instagram. The outfit offered a ton of glam factor considering it was completely sequined, plus it was very form-fitting. The top was strapless, as the bottom portion extended to her mid-thighs. Chanel accessorized with a sparkly choker necklace and a couple of longer necklaces, along with some bracelets and rings. She also wore a blond wig, plus eyeliner and silver eye shadow. The rapper and TV personality posed in front of brown doors, and completed the look with silver heels. She captioned it, “New year, same me.” Fans reacted with comments like, “Loving that choker,” “looking amazing as usual beautiful,” and “Chanel is so beautiful I swearr.”

Her Instagram Stories show her enjoying her New Year’s, as she wore a fun head piece that lit up. Other videos showed the moment it turned 2019, as she clutched a giant bottle of alcohol that she was drinking from. That then transitioned to a post that read, “Well here’s to another year of bad hangovers I guess.” The following Story showed a huge spread of food, including fruit and deep fried meat. Maybe that was the food she got to help her with her hangover, and hopefully any nauseous feelings subsided right away.

And while many fans know her from Ridiculousness, Chanel’s always been very clear about her first goal, which was to make it as a musician. She opened up to College News about this, when she stated the following.

“Yes, I mean since I was a little girl I have always wanted to do music first and foremost. Not necessarily rapping, rapping is something I started doing when I was like about twelve years old but um once I started rapping ever since I started that’s pretty much what I had my mind set on so yeah I have been wanting to do music my whole life basically.”

Plus, she mentioned her role models, stating that “I would say that I have two main role models as far as music goes. As far as rapping, Tupac was my biggest inspiration, that’s the artist that I listened to that really inspired me to start rapping. And as far as a female icon that I have always looked up to since I was a little girl is definitely Gwen Stefani.”

With all that being said, fans can look forward to a brand new year with Chanel. She does a good job of keeping people posted on her social media, and hopefully there are more shows and hilarious episodes of Ridiculousness to look forward to.