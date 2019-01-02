Hilary Duff Breastfeeds While Trying To Enjoy A Meal At A Restaurant, Shares Honest Moment On Instagram

Hilary Duff recently gave birth to her daughter about two months ago, and she’s sharing some honest moments from motherhood on Instagram. Her newest photo shows the actress breastfeeding her baby while she’s trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant. Trouble is, she’s got a pained expression, as she goes to take a big bite of her meal. Fans reacted with support for the new mom. Some thanked her for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding, while others sympathized. One fan said, “As a mom who breastfed both my kids, this face looks like the moment they bite!! LOL!! WORSE PAIN THEN CONTRACTIONS!” Plus, someone else added, “I’m so glad that no one is attacking you Hilary, because if this was a few years ago, people would be like ‘that’s inappropriate! Do that in the bathroom! PUBLIC INDECENCY!’ But maybe it’s just because you are Hilary Duff that people are leaving you alone.”

With that being said, Hilary’s outfit looked chic, as she pulled her hair back in a low bun or ponytail and sported hoop earrings. She also wore a necklace and a brightly floral-patterned orange shirt.

Not to mention that two days ago, Duff shared a photo that she took in the mirror of herself holding her daughter, which she captioned, “We two months in sister. Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.” In that post, Hilary wore denim shorts, a black sports bra, and an unzipped short-sleeved black jacket.

Notably, Hilary also asked on Instagram for advice from fellow moms because Banks Violet is suffering from colic, according to People Magazine. The Mayo Clinic detailed that colic episodes can add even more stress, because the baby is fussing and crying at a high rate. Typically, a baby who cries for three-plus hours per day for three days or more a week is considered to have colic symptoms.

Luckily, the symptoms typically subside after the baby turns 3- to 4-months-old. If that’s the case, then Duff hopefully only has a month or two longer of dealing with an infant with colic. Fans commented on her post with tons of advice, and it’s likely that she received plenty of DMs about it too.

Whatever the case, fans are looking forward to what else 2019 has in store for the actress and her growing family.