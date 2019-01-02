Gigi Hadid Channels Inner Mary Poppins For New Year’s Eve

Bella Hadid’s supermodel sister, Gigi, brought her childhood hero back to life when she donned her nearly perfect Mary Poppins-inspired costume for Taylor Swift’s themed New Year’s Eve party on Monday night.

In photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, Gigi Hadid was spotted leaving her apartment on New Year’s Eve dressed as her childhood hero, Mary Poppins. The 23-year-old fashionista wore an ensemble that made her a dead ringer for the beloved 1960s Disney character as originally played by Julie Andrews.

Gigi’s outfit consisted of the long signature navy double-breasted knee-length peacoat, white ruffled collar blouse, red accent tie, stockings, and pointed black booties. She accessorized her outfit with a Mary Poppins-inspired hat, red gloves, and the character’s signature umbrella.

The outfit was so seamlessly put together that even People Magazine raved about her “practically perfect” costume and said that she could easily “pass as Emily Blunt who stars in the new remake, Mary Poppins Returns, or Julie Andrew’s version from the 1964 Mary Poppins film.”

The photos of Gigi in her Mary Poppins getup were taken while she was en route to her friend Taylor Swift’s childhood heroes-themed New Year’s Eve Bash.

All the ladies in attendance also dressed up as their beloved childhood icons including hostess Taylor who was dressed as a very sultry version of Ariel from the Little Mermaid. Blake Lively was also in attendance that evening dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Photos from the party show the young model and the other female guests posing, dancing, and enjoying a carefree New Year’s Eve with plenty of food and drinks.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds even dropped by to get in on the New Year’s Eve fun. One photo captured that evening featured Ryan and Taylor chugging back identical bottles of gin.

Gigi also took the time to post on Instagram early Tuesday morning to share some behind-the-scenes shots of her time at Swift’s soiree with her 45.4 million followers.

“Just a spoon full of sugar helps 2018 go down … in the most delightful way,” she penned in the caption of the fun array of photos from the evening.

In just 12 hours, her massive following showered the photos with over 2 million likes and over 5,000 comments. Many couldn’t help but notice that her on and off again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was not in any of the photos from the party. His absence quickly caused some to speculate whether or not the duo had decided to pull the plug on their relationship once again.