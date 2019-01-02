Nina Agdal Goes Completely Nude At The Beach In Newest Instagram Photo

Model Nina Agdal is starting off 2019 with a bang by sharing a fully nude photo of herself posing at the beach. The Instagram post shows the model standing among some rocks and sand, as she popped her right foot and arched her back. She wore her hair down, and looked away from the camera with both of her hands on her head. She appeared to be wearing some ballet shoes of some sort, but otherwise went completely naked for the shot. Nina captioned the post, “Currently laying on a heating pad from arching my back. Ur welcome.” Fans exclaimed, “Very nice…” “You suffer for your art and we appreciate it,” and “Not all heroes wear capes.”

The photo was preceded by a topless photo of Agdal, where she stood facing the camera and censored herself with her hands. She sported red bikini bottoms for the photo. Her other two newest posts include a video of her talking to the camera, saying that she doesn’t want to go out, but that “2019, I’m going to make you my b****.” Plus, Nina shared a photo of herself striking a yoga pose next to an infinity pool in a pair of white leggings with sheer diagonal accents, along with a tank top that she tied to make it a crop top.

The model previously spoke with Ask Men about what she looks for in a guy, and she mentioned that to get her attention, ” I think it’s very much meeting a regular girl. I think it’s about reading and telling her… You can tell if a girl is very confident and you can give back with the confidence. I love a confident guy and a guy that makes me laugh and who is a little hard to get. Don’t be too easy.”

She also added some of her favorite ways to unwind.

“To relax? I actually love spinning for relaxation and to keep my body healthy, but besides that, I love exploring new restaurants. I love being outdoors. I love just spending time in the sun and hanging out with my friends.”

Her love of the sun is obvious in her newest Instagram posts. The topless post revealed that she was at COMO Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos, so it’s likely that her newest nude photo was taken there also. The rocky formations look similar in both pictures. The COMO Parrot Cay is a luxury resort boasting a private island, 1,000 acres of land, plus a mile of beach.