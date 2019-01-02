‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Already we know the premiere date and new cast members; however, no official synopsis has been released yet.

Ever since Netflix announced the renewal of it’s ’80s-themed cult classic Stranger Things, fans have been wondering what will happen when the series returns. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 3.

As yet, there has been no official synopsis for Season 3 of Stranger Things released by Netflix. However, there have been a few hints at the direction the new season will take. Already, it has been announced that Steve Harrington will return in the third season. Executive producer Shawn Levy told fans at PaleyFest in March last year that Steve will return.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in Season 3, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic,” Levy revealed in an article by the Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

In addition, he provided the following information about Season 3.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they’re like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, details on the Season 3 premiere of Stranger Things dropped along with the new year. So, now fans can start counting down to July 4, which is when the third season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix. And, for the record, it means that there are officially 184 days until Season 3 premieres.

'Stranger Things' season 3 has an official release date and a new teaser. Here's everything we know https://t.co/rJHJ3d95r3 — TIME (@TIME) January 2, 2019

In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also dropped a new poster for Season 3 of Stranger Things. The poster also features the tagline, “One summer can change everything.” Fans can make of that what they want.

But wait, there’s more.

A new trailer was also released on January 1, according to USA Today. The clip shows the New Year’s Eve countdown for 1985. However, the clip is spliced through with some creepy moments. You can view the new trailer below.

As well as the cast regulars, Netflix has also announced some new cast members joining for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

According to Digital Spy, Maya Hawke will join the Season 3 cast as an “‘alternative girl’ whose boring day job gets much more interesting when she discovers the town’s dark secret.”

Cary Elwes will play the middle-aged Mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. He has been described by Netflix as “a classic, 80s-style slick politician.”

Jake Busey will play a “sexist” and “morally compromised news reporter” called Bruce.

Finally, there is also the introduction of a “sweet, neighborhood elder” called Patricia Brown.

In addition to the new cast members, Lucas’ sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson), has also been promoted to series regular, meaning viewers will get to find out more about this character. It has also been hinted at by one of the show’s creators, Matt Duffer, that Eleven’s “lost” sister Kali might make a return in Season 3 of Stranger Things.

“It feels weird to me that we wouldn’t solve [Kali’s] storyline,” Matt Duffer told the Hollywood Reporter. “I would say chances are very high she comes back.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things drops globally on Netflix on Thursday, July 4.