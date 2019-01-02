Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless On The Beach & Puts Backside On Display In Cheeky Instagram

Abigail Ratchford is the self-proclaimed “Queen Curves,” and she recently posted an Instagram pic proving why she has every right to give herself that moniker. The busty Instagram star keeps turning up the heat much to the delight of her 8.7 million followers. Her latest offering has all the ingredients for a viral post: a topless babe on the beach with a stubborn swimsuit that insists on flaunting her derriere.

The Maxim model decided to go topless in this particular snap. She lies face down in shallow water, so that the only hint of her not wearing anything on top is the fact that there are no tell-tale straps across her back.

But it’s not Ratchford’s ample cleavage on display this time. It seems as if the 26-year-old was quite determined to let her followers know that she has an equal impressive backside to flaunt as well. Ratchford wore a leopard print bikini bottom.

According to the model herself, the swimsuit has a mind of its own. Although one might think that the tiny scrap of material is a thong, Ratchford emphasizes that it is in fact a bathing suit. She captioned the racy image with a very concise explanation.

“My butt turns every bathing suit into a thong somehow… Not complaining.”

Ratchford was lying in the surf with her long black hair cascading down her back and into the ocean. The starlet had a single fine braid which can be seen beneath the sunglasses on top of her head. The social media personality painted her nails in a metallic lilac and her other visible makeup included mascara on her eyelashes.

The buxom green-eyed beauty is currently on vacation in Cancun. Ratchford posted that she had the best New Year’s Day ever on her Instastory and shared various photos of her time partying on the beach. She shared photos and clips of her glamorous vacation including videos girls twerking, partying in the sun, and even just breathtaking shots of the ocean

Abigail Ratchford has an impressive following on social media. Her fans love how she manages to ooze sex appeal in every photo that she shares. In the day since she posted this image, it has already garnered over 187,000 likes and fans cannot stop gushing about her beauty. In fact, over 2,200 shared their love in the comments section.