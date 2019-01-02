Gorgeous Model Anna Casey Shares First Hot Bikini Pic of 2019 Beachside In Malibu

The Instagram shot shows a stunning see-through white suit.

For her first Instagram post of 2019, Russian model Anna Casey opted to share a stunning shot of her tanned and toned physique sporting a sheer white one-piece swimming suit she refers to as a bikini. The pure white suit was cut high on the sides with thin spaghetti straps draping over the shoulders and another strap wrapping around the open back.

The swimming suit is designed by Ark Swimwear and is a gorgeous piece that only a few people could pull off as well as Anna. In the photo captured by her boyfriend and photographer Jared Fuller, Anna glanced off in the distance, seemingly looking over her shoulder, as her California sun-kissed wavy hair draped down her left shoulder and her back.

She shared that the photo was taken during her last shoot for 2018. Her team celebrated in style, capturing a beautiful image on the beach in Malibu.

“It was a little cold, but I was so happy to do what I like the most with my family on NYE. And I’m so excited to share with you my first post of 2019,” she wrote.

Originally from frigid Russia, Anna might have confessed to being a bit chilly during the photo shoot in the comments thread, but shared with one follower that a cold day in December on the beach was better than being back home.

“Yes, so cold for bikini shoot… and I can’t really handle cold at all, that is why moved from Russia to California,” she said.

The 27-year-old stands 5’8 and possesses mesmerizing green eyes and high cheekbones. Her YouTube channel talks about how much she loves living in Huntington Beach with her family, which not only incudes her boyfriend and photographer Jared, but also their little girl Kimberly who already has her own Instagram page.

The little pipsqueak is beautiful and even strikes a few poses as if she was modeling outfits just like mom. When scrolling through mom Anna’s Instagram page, followers can find an assortment of outfits she has modeled, including silky camis, an eye-popping white catsuit, a revealing black mesh shirt, seductive lingerie that does not leave much to the imagination, and a jaw-dropping black bra that’s part of a lingerie set.

She dons numerous thong swimming suits with low-cut cleavage, and a handful of others that cover a bit more. She does have pics of herself modeling fashionable outfits and some exercise attire. Anna is truly a gorgeous model who no doubt will continue to make waves on social media and in the modeling world, especially with her beachside booty-revealing pics.