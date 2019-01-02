Extremely Intoxicated Man Enters The Wrong House On New Year’s Eve And Sleeps With A Strangers Dog

A Wisconsin man will not face charges after walking into the wrong home and spending the night in a stranger's dog bed.

2019 is starting out more smoothly for some than others. One Wisconsin family woke up startled on Tuesday morning to find a man they didn’t know in their living room. The stranger had entered the unlocked home in the early hours of the morning and had not realized he was in the wrong residence. His real residence was only a few doors down. He then passed out in the home and spent the night in the family’s dog’s bed, according to WGN9 News.

As it turned out, the man had been enjoying New Year’s Eve festivities not far from the family’s home in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He was so heavily intoxicated that he was unaware of his surroundings. Police believe he entered the home through an unlocked side door at around 3:30am. He managed to get in without alerting the home owners who were unaware of his entrance until 5:15am the next morning. The family’s 150 pound Bull Mastiff, Benton, seemed unbothered by the man’s presence and let him sleep in peace. The man was still asleep in the dog’s bed when the home owner, Lynn Sarver found him the next morning.

A Wisconsin homeowner called police early Tuesday after she found a stranger in her house sleeping on her dog’s bed. https://t.co/KCCOegaVj5 — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) January 1, 2019

Saver said that the man was ashamed of his drunken actions and apologized to her and law enforcement for the fright he caused. He was seemingly harmless, unable to even see due to losing his glasses in the confusion, according to FOX 6 News. The police told her the situation could have easily become a lot more serious. “I woke up and saw someone over here on this dog bed. We ran into the kitchen — grabbed a knife. Then we were scared. They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn’t know where he was. He couldn’t see — his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere” said Lynn Sarver, Benton’s owner. “He was very apologetic.”

Sarver told law enforcement that Benton is Boerboel, a type of Mastiff. Typically, this breed is known to be a fierce protector and have been known to attack potential intruders. “Boerboels are intimidating but discerning guardians of home and family who learned their trade while protecting remote South African homesteads from ferocious predators,” states the American Kennel Club.

Police say that the young man was cooperative with authorities and did not cause the family any harm. He will not be facing any charges for his intrusion. He was later taken home by his mother.