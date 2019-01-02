Twitter Hammers Chrissy Teigen, NBC For Explaining ‘Vaginal Steaming’ On New Year’s Eve Show, Including Photo

When NBC devoted a portion of its New Year's Eve broadcast in New York City's Times Square to an explanation of 'vaginal steaming' by model Chrissy Teigen, Twitter users had seen enough.

At least judging by what Twitter users had to say about it, the NBC TV New Year’s Rocking’ Eve broadcast from New York City’s Times Square was a disaster, filled with “flubs galore,” as Pittsburgh Tribune-Review TV critic Samson X. Horne put it. In addition to somehow failing to broadcast the midnight Times Square ball drop, which traditionally ushers in the new year, the NBC show also devoted time to supermodel Chrissy Teigen as she explained a feminine hygiene process known as “vaginal steaming.”

NBC even put an Instagram photo on screen taken from the 33-year-old former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s account, showing Teigen engaged in the practice, while wearing a facial beauty mask treatment.

“That’s a classic vaginal steaming. I like to steam my vag,” Teigen told host Carson Daily, as reported on Twitter by Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra.

“I don’t like to do it, but if GP tells me to do it, I’m kinda into it.”

“GP” refers to Gwyneth Paltrow, who made headlines by advocating the practice in a 2015 blog post, according to CBS News.

“You steam your vagina,” Teigen continued.

“There’s a lot to explain with it, but I did it. Whatever.”

“You should be in prison,” Daly replied, presaging the response that quickly turned up on Twitter.

One Twitter user said she was “embarrassed for America” by Teigen’s performance on the show.

#nbc #RockinEve I’m embarrassed for America watching @chrissyteigen talk about vaginal steaming. Way to help me ring in the new year with family. Turning it to Fox now. ???? — Jennifer Hughes (@MrsJennHughes) January 1, 2019

Darn. I missed drunk Chrissy T extolling the wonders of vaginal steaming on national television. My 2019 is off to a slow start. — Jack (@Mr_Fastbucks) January 1, 2019

Turned on @nbc #NewYearsEve2018 so I could watch Chrissy Teigen show my kids her ‘vaginal steaming.’ So happy I can turn this ridiculous crap off and explain to my 13 year old daughter that only women with really dirty vaginas need them steam cleaned. — christi's man ???? (@sims_sh) January 1, 2019

Maybe I’m old but not that old. Watching NBC with my 12 year old 20 min before the ball drops and Chrissy Teigen starts talking about vaginal steaming. Really?! The host of NYE…vaginal steaming? Come on…have a little CLASS. Too many families watching honey. Not cute. — Holly Grisham (@grisham_holly) January 1, 2019

Just watched the nbc special! My children boys are now asking me what vaginal steaming is! Feeling horrifically disgusted! An apology is needed and Chrissy needs to! So unbelievably embarassed! Wow, this a new low! Shame on you NBC! #NewYearsEve2018, #NBCNYE, #todayshow — Wisconsin Mommy (@wisconsinmommy5) January 1, 2019

While many viewers seemed mystified by what Teigen meant by “vaginal steaming,” in her 2015 Goop blog post, Paltrow explained how the process is administered at a Los Angeles spa.

“The real golden ticket here is the Mugworth V-Steam: You sit on what is essentially a mini throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam treats you to an energetic release. If you’re in LA, you just might have to try it,” Paltrow wrote.

The broadcast also featured an instantly viral moment in which co-host Leslie Jones inadvertently stuck Teigen in the eye with her umbrella, an incident covered earlier by the Inquisitr.

At 6:55 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Teigen mentioned the umbrella incident on her own Twitter feed, writing, “Heading back out to time’s square to find my eyeball.”

So last night on New Year's Eve I learned about Vaginal steaming and that Anderson Coopers Mom was a slut. Happy new year! #America — Brock (@brockk5309) January 2, 2019

Ratings plunged for the NBC broadcast compared to the 2017 New Year’s Eve show, pulling in a lowly 2.5 rating for the late-night portion of the Rockin’ Eve show, according to the Hollywood Reporter. That part of the show featured Teigen’s “vaginal steaming” explanation, which aired at about 13 minutes before midnight, Eastern Time.