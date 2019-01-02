Shay Mitchell Revealed Heartbreaking Miscarriage On Instagram

Much of Shay Mitchell’s year was a blast, and although much of her social media was picture perfect, the model also faced a terrible hardship. She lost a pregnancy to miscarriage.

Mitchell showcased the highlight reel of her 2018 on her Instagram story to ring in the new year, and she traveled, wore amazing dresses, hung out with fabulous people, and appeared to have so much fun. However, the part that she did not reveal is that in the midst of all of that, she also lost a child that she very much wanted.

She ended the slideshow of all the fabulous things in her life from 2018 with a heartbreaking revelation. She showed a picture of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji, and then the last frame of her story featured a note that she wrote out for her followers, Elle reported.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.”

So many times people feel pressure to only post the great things and leave out the tough parts of life, which leads others to feel they don’t live up to others’ amazing lives. Mitchell’s note talked about how the medium often did not feature the hardships that people face in life because it’s much more difficult to discuss the tough times.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

The actress thanked her 21.7 million Instagram followers for their continued support of her even during her darkest moments. Then, she implored people to realize that everybody here on earth is in it together. Ultimately, people are more alike than different, and social media often makes it so easy to hide behind a screen and say things that are terrible just because users do not have to face the object of their derision face to face, which can also make it seem like it matters less. Often people lash out at celebrities and forget that they are human too.

She ended her message with a new year’s resolution for 2019.

“So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient, and thoughtful with each other. This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree.”

On Mitchell’s first Instagram post of the year, which featured her in a highlighter pink dress, fans and followers offered up messages of condolence as well as shared their own stories of miscarriage and loss.