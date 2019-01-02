Hilary Duff Reveals Her Baby Is Colicky And Asks For ‘Magic Tricks’

Parenting has its ups and downs and it’s no different for celebrities On New Year’s Day, Hilary Duff revealed that her 2-month-old daughter Banks Violet has been suffering from colic. The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share her struggle and ask her followers for advice. She explained that after reading everything on the subject, she is still at a loss and asked for “magic tricks.”

“Calling all parents of colic babies…..this ends right? Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps! We have done all the obvious things. please leave magic tricks in comments,” Hilary wrote on Instagram.

Along with the caption, Hilary included a photo of herself holding her young daughter. In the photo, Hilary is wearing her hair up and is wearing a sweater.

Hilary added at the end of her post, “Oh and happy new year lol.”

At the end of the caption, she included three hashtags “#thankGforfilters #babyforsale!!! #anytakers.”

Hilary gave birth to baby Banks Violet on October 25. Banks is the first child for Hilary and her boyfriend Matthew Koma. After dating twice before, Hilary and Matthew started dating for a third time in December of 2017 and it looks like the third time is the charm. The couple has been going strong ever since.

Hilary also has a 6-year-old named Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Last week, Hilary shared an Instagram photo of herself holding baby Banks and included the caption, “We two months in sister. Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”

Now fans know that the sleepless nights may be in part due to the colic that baby Banks is suffering from.

Hilary isn’t the first celebrity to have their baby suffer from colic. Kristin Cavallari, who appeared on the show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, admitted back in 2014 that her son Jaxon suffered from colic. In 2013, actress Sarah Chalke also revealed that her son Charlie suffered from colic. She revealed that she pretty much carried her son all the time for a solid three months.

Colic is not uncommon for babies to suffer from and it is something many parents (even celebrities!) have dealt with. According to What To Expect, colic occurs in 1 in 5 infants. Calming a baby with colic can be difficult, but plenty of people reached out to Hilary on Instagram with suggestions on how to calm a colicky baby.