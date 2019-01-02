Miley Cyrus Rings In 2019 With The Hemsworths, Her Gal Pals, & A Pinata Onesie

The singer is enjoying her honeymoon with Liam Hemsworth at a Montana ski resort.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went from celebrating their new marriage to celebrating the new year in Montana this week. While enjoying their honeymoon at a ski resort with Hemsworth’s brothers, Chris and Luke, as well as Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky, the couple took part in a New Year’s Eve bash on Monday evening. They documented the fun on social media, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cyrus, who tied the knot with Hemsworth in a secret wedding on December 23, shared a few series of images from the party on Instagram. In one series, the “Malibu” singer stood in front of rose gold 2019 helium balloons, wearing an all-black turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and beret ensemble. She flipped off the camera in one photo and put her hands on her hips in the other in a sassy manner.

In her second series, Cyrus posed with a bottle of champagne on a flashy, sparkling gold couch with gold balloons covering the scene behind her.

“Same S**t, New Year,” the 26-year-old captioned the post.

The singer got a bit more casual for her third post of the evening, this time posing in a colorful pinata onesie and making a silly face at the camera.

“I can try & act cool, but this is me FoReVeR #NewYearsFit #FindYouSomeoneWhoCanDoBoth,” Cyrus wrote as the selfie’s caption.

Meanwhile, Pataky posed on her Instagram feed with Cyrus and a few other girlfriends in front of the 2019 balloons, according to E! News. The Spanish model also posed for a kissing picture with her hubby, whom she married in 2010. Disco lights decorated the room in both shots.

“Happy 2019????feliz año 2019. @chrishemsworth. #thegirlsgang????,” Pataky captioned her series.

Pataky and Cyrus have been keeping fans updated on their wintery getaway with pictures over the past few days. While Cyrus posed on a snowy hill outside a cottage earlier in the day on Monday, Pataky shared a selfie of her and Hemsworth bundled up for the cold weather.

According to an earlier Inquisitr story, Cyrus and Hemsworth joined the Hemsworth family, including Chris and Pataky’s three children, India Rose, and twins Tristan and Sasha, as well as Cyrus’s close friend Aleksey Bishop in Montana just after their wedding.

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s ceremony was kept private and small, and the marriage was only announced via their Instagram pages afterwards. A source said that the nuptials were spontaneous, but the couple did some quick planning before the holidays and decided they didn’t want an elaborate wedding. The two married quietly in Tennessee surrounded by a handful of their closest friends and family.