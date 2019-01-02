Demi Rose Exposes Her Chest In Revealing Black Bikini Top On Instagram

Model Demi Rose shared a revealing photo of herself to kick off the new year on Instagram. The post was a picture of a Polaroid photo that was taken of Demi and her boyfriend, DJ Martinez. The model wore a black bikini top with a halter cut and a teardrop-shaped cutout in the center, exposing her chest. Meanwhile, her boyfriend went shirtless under an unzipped green jacket and accessorized with multiple gold necklaces. He slung his right arm over Rose, as she smiled and grabbed his right hand. Her red nail could be spotted in the bottom right corner holding the photo, as she captioned it, “Happy New Years!” Fans commented, “Beautiful couple,” “Couple goals,” and “Best wishes for the new year.”

This was her first post of the year, with her second-newest being one dedicated to thanking her dentist for her new smile. Demi noted that she got cosmetic bonding for perfect teeth, plus whitening. She sported a low-scoop neck tan tank top for the photo, along with a necklace with a large stone. The model is very open about all of the different beauty treatment she gets, which range from having eyelash work done, cellulite zapped away, to hair extensions.

Plus, Rose shared a couple of Instagram Stories, which showed her boyfriend DJing at a New Year’s event, both inside a club and at an outdoor venue. It looked like everyone was having a good time.

While the model has a boyfriend already, Birmingham Live noted all of her likes and dislikes about the dating scene.

“And, FYI, as a girl I’ve always hated being approached by guys trying to get my number. I’ve never given it away and always felt really intimidated. I like things to happen naturally. Naturally as in the right environment, not coming across too strong and letting me lead almost rather than it being pushed all upon me.”

Plus, Demi added that “I don’t want to get told about how I look, I’ll get the hint that they think that’s all I have to offer. Best relationships start as friends. Just giving you some tips here guys! Hopefully I can make the world a better place for ladies and for you.”

Considering Rose’s popularity, it’s probable that she still gets approached by men for her number and attention. But with all that being said, she looks very happy as usual with DJ Martinez.