NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Re-Signing With Warriors In 2019 Free Agency, ‘New York Times’ Predicts

Will DeMarcus Cousins take another huge discount to return to the Warriors next summer?

After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Golden State Warriors were only expected to focus on retaining their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green in the 2018 NBA offseason. However, despite not having enough money to spend in the 2018 NBA free agency, the Warriors surprisingly upgraded their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Though DeMarcus Cousins is yet to play a single game as a Warrior, he is expected to be 100 percent healthy when the real battle begins in the Western Conference Playoffs. Since he joined the Warriors, most people believe that Cousins will only be in Golden State for one year. When he wins his first NBA championship title and proves that he’s still an All-Star, Cousins is expected to seek for a huge payday from another team in the 2019 NBA free agency.

However, an NBA insider who spoke to Marc Stein of the New York Times entered the possibility that DeMarcus Cousins may consider taking another huge discount to play for the Warriors for one more season.

“Look for several of next summer’s major free agents — Boston’s Kyrie Irving, Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler and Golden State’s Klay Thompson — to stay put. Allow me to also pass on one of the wildest predictions I’ve heard lately, from one wise insider, who thinks even DeMarcus Cousins will consider re-upping with the Warriors for one more season despite the (comparatively) minuscule raise they can offer on Cousins’ current $5.3 million salary.”

DeMarcus Cousins would consider returning to Golden State next season, "one wise insider" told @TheSteinLine. Perhaps playing a key role with the Warriors, likely to win a title, would persuade him to sacrifice money for a ring? https://t.co/tOii42foK7 #DubNation — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) January 1, 2019

Bringing DeMarcus Cousins back is a no-brainer for the Warriors, especially if he won’t demand a huge chunk of their salary cap space. Having a healthy core of Cousins, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green will keep the Warriors as the top favorite to win the NBA championship title even if teams like the Los Angeles Lakers succeed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, that is just a prediction from an NBA insider, and as of now, it remains unknown if DeMarcus Cousins will really consider signing another cheap contract in the 2019 NBA free agency. The Warriors will only be having the power to give Cousins a decent offer if one of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will choose to join another team as an unrestricted free agent. Thompson has already expressed his desire to re-sign with the Warriors next summer, but Durant is yet to reveal his plan and wants to keep all his options open before free agency hits next July.