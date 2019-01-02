Josephine Skriver Dons Bikini & Dances On A Boat To Celebrate New Years

Josephine Skriver shared snippets of her New Years celebration with fans on Instagram. This included a Story of herself wearing a maroon bikini and dancing on a boat. The model also posted a photo of herself wearing the maroon swimsuit, which had a front-tie accent and high-cut bottoms. She sported a straw hat and smiled as she lounged at the edge of a boat with a city skyline visible in the backdrop. Fans wished her a happy new year, along with some saying that “i love you forever” and “so cute!”

Plus, Josephine posed in an all-silver and sequined crop top with long sleeves, plus a black skirt for a New Years celebration. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail and flaunted her toned midriff. A second post showed the model dancing next to Jasmine Tookes, who wore an equally bedazzled outfit. Jasmine sported a brightly sequined red dress with thin straps and chose to wear her hair down. The short clip shows the two dancing, while Skriver stopped to laugh.

It appears that the model celebrated in Salinas, Ecuador, which is known for their amazing beaches, according to Culture Trip. That explains why there are so many resorts in the area, plus the area boasts amazing seafood. Not only that, many famous Ecuadorians are known to visit or have beach homes there.

And while Josephine has found success within the modeling industry, she wasn’t one of those models that were discovered at a very young age. In fact, before she was picked up by Victoria’s Secret, she was cleaning offices, according to GQ Magazine.

“Actually it was great because I could practice walking in high heels while I vacuumed. I couldn’t wear them at home since they damaged the floor.”

Plus, Skriver previously noted to Elle how she felt before her first-ever VS Fashion Show, saying that “I think I’m a really good mixture of super excited and a bit nervous because of course this is my first show and it’s different because it’s a TV show. It’s not just a fashion show. It’a [sic] a lot more performance, and you have to be aware of a lot more cameras. It’s not just like looking dead straight ahead.”

Of course, since then, Josephine has become a fan favorite Victoria’s Secret model, sporting unforgettable ensembles for this year’s show. This included a blue plaid bra and matching bottoms, which was paired with a pair of green-and-blue wings made of feathers and thigh-high plaid socks with black boots.