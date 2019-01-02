Ariana Grande Says She Will Stay Single In 2019

Ariana Grande took to her Twitter to respond to a fan who inquired who the “God Is A Woman” singer is dating now. After a brief engagement to Pete Davidson, the aftermath of which has been shrouded in drama since they called it quits, Grande mused that she would remain single for the remainder of the year — and probably for the rest of her life.

The last couple of weeks have been tough for Grande. She was spotted at 30 Rock where her ex, Pete Davidson, films Saturday Night Live, after his very public cry for help on social media — but was rebuffed by the comedian. She also waded knee deep into a spat between Kanye West and Drake, which led her to issuing an apology to West.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight. If y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande tweeted, as Us Weekly reported.

West clapped back at Grande’s tweet asking her not to use him, or anyone else, to promote her music.

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so Ariana Grande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West said.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. ???? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

Grande apologized to West, explaining that it was just a joke and that she hadn’t meant to trigger him. She wished him well, and said that she hoped he felt better. Her ex, Pete Davidson, jumped in and called the situation disgusting, saying that no one should be pointing fingers at those who speak out about their mental illness.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” Davidson tweeted.

Davidson also called Grande out during a stand-up routine in Boston on New Year’s Eve, Us revealed. He told the audience about how he took the breakup so hard he cried at the table with his mother, and called Grande diabolical for name dropping her exes in her single “Thank U, Next.”

“It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” Davidson shared.

That knockout single, “Thank U, Next,” and the accompanying video, broke YouTube records, according to Variety. The song itself topped the charts for weeks, and Grande’s exploration of self-love in the lyrics and positive outlook on her relationship status became a power anthem for those in a similar situation.