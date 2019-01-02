‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Major Spoilers: Return Of The Mortal Stronger Than God Of Destruction Confirmed!

Will Dragon Ball fans see another epic fight between Son Goku and Jiren?

Dragon Ball Heroes Prison Planet arc reached its conclusion with Son Goku using Ultra Instinct to defeat Evil Cumber. It was later revealed that Super Fu was only using Evil Cumber, Son Goku, Vegeta, Son Goku: Xeno, Vegeta: Xeno, Trunks, and Cooler to free some evil characters like Zamasu, the former Supreme Kai apprentice who wanted to annihilate all the mortals in the world.

Most fans thought that Dragon Ball Heroes has already come to an end, but bigger things are coming after the introduction of Zamasu and other mysterious characters. On Twitter, Cipher posted the title of the new arc as well as the synopsis.

“Trunks, Vegeta and the others have escaped from the Prison Planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between involving each universe’s strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict arc’!”

The spoilers for the upcoming arc of Dragon Ball Heroes didn’t mention what happened to Son Goku after the Prison Planet exploded. However, while Son Goku and Evil Cumber were fighting, Son Goku: Xeno used Instant Transmission to bring Vegeta, Vegeta: Xeno, Trunks, and Mai to a safe place.

However, the fight isn’t over for the Z-fighters as new enemies are set to make a commotion that will be affecting all the universes. The visual for the Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict arc featured Son Goku using Ultra Instinct, Vegeta, Trunks, Universe 6’s ace fighter Hit, and the mortal stronger than a God of Destruction, Universe 10’s Jiren The Gray. Dragon Ball fans are surely excited to see two of the strongest fighters Son Goku has faced, especially Jiren.

Despite being clearly outnumbered, Jiren put Son Goku and the entire Universe 7 on the verge of being erased during the Tournament of Power. However, in the new arc for Dragon Ball Heroes, fans aren’t expected to see another epic battle between Son Goku and Jiren. The mortal stronger than a God of Destruction could work alongside Universe 7 fighters this time to face their common enemy. Though the identities of the new antagonists are yet to be revealed, there is a huge possibility that they have a connection to Super Fu, Zamasu, and other mysterious characters that appeared after Son Goku defeated Evil Cumber.