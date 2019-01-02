Georgia Fowler Flaunts Her Enviable Abs In New Bikini Photo On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler recently shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself with her 800,000 followers on Instagram where she is featured wearing a skimpy beige-colored bikini top and matching bottoms.

The 26-year-old model posed with her arms wide open against the beautiful backdrop of the sea and flashed her signature smile which melted many hearts. As Georgia struck the pose, she flaunted her enviable abs and slim waist and showed off some major cleavage which sent pulses immediately racing. Within 20 minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 11,000 likes and fans filled Fowler’s comments section with plenty of complimentary comments.

“You are so beautiful!!! Happy New Year, Georgia,” one fan wrote. “Just the perfect picture to start 2019 with!” another one said. Another fan wrote the following message for Georgia.

“Your pics made 2018 sweet…best wishes for 2019.”

Prior to the bikini picture, Georgia shared another snap with her fans to wish them a happy New Year, where she was featured wearing a strapless, metallic-silver top which exposed her cleavage and provided an up-close view of her beautiful face. She accessorized with a pair of rectangular shades and wore some shimmery-purple lip color to match her outfit. In the picture, there was another girl sitting next to Fowler but her face could not be seen.

“When God created YOU, he created a masterpiece like no other, very special,” one of her fans commented.

“Thank you for inspiring us all through 2018…. Keep it up in 2019 please?” another fan commented on the New Zealand native’s picture.

Earlier last week, Georgia shocked many fans after opening up in an interview with Stellar Magazine where she revealed that she is struggling to find a man for herself because she has to constantly travel for work, per Female First.

“I’m never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend. And you’re not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?”

Per the article, Georgia was previously rumored to be romantically linked with One Direction singer Harry Styles. When the singer released his solo number “Kiwi,” fans speculated that the song must be about Georgia because she is from New Zealand. However, during her appearance in UK’s The Morning Show, the model said that she doesn’t really know anything about it and called Harry a “friend,” the report said.

Per E! News, in 2017, Georgia also “casually dated” singer Nick Jonas (who is now married to actress Priyanka Chopra) but a source told the magazine the following.