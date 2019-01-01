Sommer Ray Flaunts Bare Derriere On Instagram Saying ‘New Year, Same Booty’

Sommer Ray flaunted her bare derriere in a very high-cut yellow bikini for her Instagram fans, and joked that it’s a “new year, same booty” in the captions. The model wore a color-coordinated outfit, which included a matching bikini top and yellow bandana in her hair, along with a small crop T-shirt that barely covered her assets. In the image, Sommer can be seen looking down at the ground, as she tugged at her bikini bottom with her right hand. She wore a couple of bracelets and numerous rings, as she let her hair down in loose curls. The model was at a beach, with sand and palm trees visible in the background. Fans exclaimed, “Beautiful young lady” and “New Year same Beauty.”

This was her first beach post since December 16, when Ray sat on a rock ledge overlooking a coastline in a black T-shirt and peach, spandex shorts. She posed with oversized clear-tinted sunglasses, as she held a dog in her arms and captioned the post, “friendship goals.”

Ray’s other recent posts show her in a leopard-print mini dress as she crossed the street in a city, with a black jacket falling down her arms. She sported tan socks and black sandals, along with a high ponytail.

Plus, the model shared a portrait of herself looking straight at the camera, as she wore her hair with a heavy right part and pulled back. The black backdrop and outfit made her green eyes pop more than usual.

Not to mention that previously, the Instagram model opened up to Forbes Magazine about some of her intentions with the platform.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb b*mbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

Moreover, she shared her serious side when she stated that “I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle. I’m really against plastic surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to grow my business. I’m trying to become a business woman.”

So far, it looks like Sommer’s entrepreneurial pursuits are doing well. She’s launched a fitness app called Evolve Fitness, and has also been heavily promoting her new athletic clothing line. That seems to have come naturally to her, as she’s used to modeling different outfits anyway. Now, instead of wearing other brand’s clothes, she merely wears her brand. Here’s to hoping the model has a successful 2019, as she continues to showcase her personality on social media.