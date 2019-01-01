Kanye Posts Trump Rant To Twitter On New Year’s Day

The rapper kicked off the new year with an expletive-filled rant about politics.

Kanye West is ringing in the New Year by letting everyone know where he stands politically. The rapper posted a series of tweets late Tuesday afternoon that made it very clear he’s still supporting Donald Trump in 2019.

The Twitter posts made it clear from the start that the rapper’s political stance has not changed with the new year.

“Trump all day,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

West then emphasized repeatedly he would not be controlled or programmed by outside forces, and would make decisions for himself.

“They will not program me,” he tweeted. “Blacks are 90% Democrats. That sounds like control to me.” He then proceeded to double down on his Trump support — and a particularly beloved item of clothing.

“From now on I’m performing with my muther****ing hat on,” he tweeted along with several snake emojis. This is obviously a reference to his Make America Great Again hat, which the rapper has received criticism for regularly wearing.

In his next tweet, West revealed that he will soon be joining forces with comedian Joe Rogan, who has become a favorite in some conservative circles.

“Spoke with Joe Rogan. Podcast coming soon,” the tweet said, followed by flame emojis.

Finally, West ended his Twitter burst with more musings on wearing his Make America Great Again baseball cap.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he wrote.

This outburst comes after West had publicly stated that he would no longer be involving himself in politics. West came under heavy fire from many fans back in October when he visited the Oval Office and spent some quality time with Trump.

During the meeting, which was meant to focus on creating work force training programs and employment opportunities for African Americans, West proudly wore his now-infamous MAGA hat. The televised meeting between Trump and West — not to mention the rapper’s much-publicized rant during the meeting — caused a lot of backlash from critics.

A few weeks after the meeting, West once again took to Twitter to address the situation. In it, he stated that he had been manipulated by outside forces, and would be staying away from politics in the future.