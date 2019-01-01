Playmate Megan Moore Lifts Up Skirt, Exposes Booty In Raunchy New Instagram Photo

Megan Moore is a brand new Playmate who will appear in the magazine’s Winter 2019 issue, coming in February. To introduce its readers to the Canadian beauty, Playboy took to its official Instagram account to share a snap of the blonde stunner lifting up her skirt in a photo that leaves little to the imagination.

In the snap in question, the 23-year-old is wearing a minidress consisting of a white spaghetti top that highlights her sun-kissed skin and a flower printed skirt, a look she paired with white sneakers and white socks. The Vancouver native is standing in front of an open white door as if she is about to step inside. Moore has her back toward the camera as she lifts up the skirt of her dress slightly to expose her booty. She is looking at the camera over her shoulder with a huge, cocky smile on her face.

The model is posing with her left leg propped forward in a way that accentuates her toned thighs. Moore’s long blonde locks are down, cascading down her back all the way down to her waist.

“‘I was always sure of myself as a kid. I never doubted anything about myself.’ That confidence is exactly what we love about Playmate @meganmooreo,” Playboy captioned the photo.

The photo, which the magazine shared with its 7.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 72,800 likes and more than 300 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans of the publication flocked to the comment section to share messages in a host of languages, including English, Italian and Portuguese. Some took the opportunity to thank Playboy for including a muscular model in its issue.

“Thank you for featuring a women with ‘thicker’, muscular legs. I have very strong legs and suffer from the fact that even though it’s muscle, the standard of beauty imposes skinny thigh with a gap, which athletic strong women cannot have,” a user commented.

In her Playboy profile, Moore shared that when she was scouted at the age of 16, she felt wary of entering the modeling industry. After being scouted two more times, she decided to give it a shot, though her journey up to this point was rocky.

“You’re already going through self-image issues as a young girl; when your body is naturally curvy and you’re told to lose weight, the magnitude is immense. I did juice cleanse after juice cleanse, but nothing stuck,” she said, adding that being cast by Playboy has been a turning point in her career.