Halsey Shares A Cute Childhood Picture Of Herself On Instagram & Thanks Fans For Her Stardom

Like all other celebrities who posted their goodbye-2018 and welcome-2019 posts on their social media, American singer Halsey decided not to lag behind and treated her fans to an adorable picture collage on January 1.

The collage featured the 24-year-old singer’s childhood picture as well as a recent one. In the childhood photograph, Halsey is featured wearing a glittery cream-and-gold dress while posing stylishly with a hand on her waist.

Baby Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — also wore some red lip color and flashed an adorable ear-to-ear smile. In the recent photograph, the singer is featured wearing a black and silver sparkly dress with spaghetti straps which she teamed with large silver hoop earrings. In the recent snap, Halsey once again wore a red lip color and flashed her beautiful, signature smile.

In the caption, the Grammy-nominated singer thanked her fans for her stardom which she always dreamed of as a little girl. Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question racked up more than 900,000 likes and close to 4,000 comments where fans and followers wished Halsey more success in 2019 and also congratulated her on her achievements.

“Happy New Year beautiful!! I can’t wait to see what you bring for 2019,” one fan said. “Girl, you still have the same looks,” one fan wrote referring to her childhood snap. “Anyway, we love you and we’re always thankful [to you] for sharing your amazing voice with us. Happy New Year.”

“I love you so much. You are still the same cute and sweet Halsey and I am proud of you,” another one commented.

Halsey was also one of the performers at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest show where she sang her hit, “Without Me.” According to a report by Hollywood Life, Halsey’s performance was not only passionate but unforgettable and saying that fans just enjoyed it would be an understatement as the crowd went crazy when she sang.

Per the report, it wasn’t only her singing and performance skills that left everyone awe-inspired but Halsey also looked gorgeous as she donned a black, bustier top which she paired with a mini dress underneath a ripped skirt.

Halsey live performance from Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve pic.twitter.com/Nk7QYhJA1l — Anthony Mccall (@antman4500) January 1, 2019

She accessorized with long, silver drop earrings, a bracelet, and wore some dark maroon lip color to keep her look classy.

Referring to her stellar performance, one of her fans wrote the following on her Instagram picture.

“While everyone else was up on the NYE stage lip syncing, you were up there singing your heart out and slaying. Moving performance last night, you gained a new fan.”

Halsey had performed the same song at the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 too where her live singing left the crowd completely mesmerized.