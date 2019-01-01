Snoop Dogg Offers To Adopt Abandoned Dog Named ‘Snoop’

A viral video of the dog (not to mention his name) captured the rapper's attention.

There could be a new member joining Snoop Dogg’s family soon — and one with a very familiar name. The rapper has offered to adopt a dog — also named Snoop — after a viral video showed the pooch being abandoned by his owners.

According to the Epoch Times, Snoop the actual dog became an internet celebrity after the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) shared a tragic video. CCTV footage showed, Snoop, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy, being abandoned by his owner.

The man is shown to lead the puppy off from his car. He unclipped Snoop’s leash, and headed back to his vehicle — without the dog. Snoop desperately chased after the owner, and even jumped at the door in an attempt to get inside the vehicle. The owner took off a few minutes later, leaving Snoop alone.

Snoop was discovered roughly an hour later, not far from where the footage was filmed. He was sitting alone in his dog bed, which had also been abandoned. The friendly dog was taken to the RSPCA, where the staff dubbed him Snoop.

The RSPCA shared the footage in an effort to find out who was responsible for abandoning Snoop. The video quickly went viral, with many people offering to adopt the dog themselves. Among them was none other than Snoop Dogg.

Have just been looking at all the media coverage Snoop has had these last couple of days and it is phenomenal. His story has gone as far and wide as USA, Russia and India! Thank you everybody for sharing @RSPCA_official appeal. For now, our famous Snoop is enjoying a snooze ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qM6Ip7iQ0q — Rachel Butler RSPCA ???????????? (@RachRSPCA) December 27, 2018

Speaking with the Daily Star, the rapper spoke passionately about what had happened to his canine namesake, even going so far as to offer the pooch a spot in his Los Angeles household.

“It is heartbreaking,” he stated. “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us. But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.”

It should come as no surprise to fans that Snoop Dogg has proven so willing to adopt the abandoned pooch; the rapper is a passionate animal lover who proudly backs the Dog For Dog Charity, an organization that donates pet food to shelters.

The hip hop legend may have to wait in a long line before he gets a chance to adopt Snoop, however. The pooch’s international fame means there’s a long waiting list of potential families eager to bring him home.

The RSPCA has stated that Snoop is not up for rehoming just yet, but they’ll make the information public as soon as he is ready. They are still investigating leads on Snoop’s original owner.