WWE News: Former ‘Raw’ Champion Calls Out WWE On Tweet, Tye Dillinger Rips Her For Accusations

Nia Jax was not happy with the tweet released by WWE, but someone else wasn't happy with her.

With 2018 coming to a close, virtually everyone began posting memories of the past year and the best of everything as well. That includes WWE, who wants to focus on all the big things that happened in the last year before moving into 2019. One tweet sent out by WWE was honoring the women of the company and how they “brought it” in 2018, but Nia Jax wasn’t overly thrilled with how the photos represented the female superstars.

While the former Raw Women’s Champion chose to speak out against WWE’s tweet, she likely expected some backlash from others on social media. What she probably didn’t expect was for another WWE superstar to be one of those coming at her for her comments.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., WWE tweeted out a photo this past weekend and it focused on four pictures with the women of the company as the focus. The superstars included in the image are Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, The Iiconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Carmella, and Charlotte Flair.

It is essentially a tweet talking about how well the women of WWE “brought it” in the past year.

There's no denying it. The women of @WWE BROUGHT IT in 2018! pic.twitter.com/i8lLY7LPiM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2018

A lot of fans loved the pics, but later that same evening, Nia Jax took offense to the tweet and decided to say something about it.

As you can see by her tweet, Jax simply said #WeHereToo while including four emojis showing women of color. There are plenty of comments with many supporting Jax’s message while others are trying to state that WWE’s tweet wasn’t about race at all.

Nia Jax did have a big year as she won her first-ever title on the WWE main roster when she captured the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34. Jax was also in the spotlight right before Survivor Series as she “broke the face” of Becky Lynch during a brand brawl on Monday Night Raw.

One of those who did not agree with Nia Jax speaking out was WWE superstar Tye Dillinger. As pointed out by Cageside Seats, Dillinger not only gave props to all the women on WWE’s payroll, but also took a shot at Jax’s ability and how her time is spent.

ALL the WWE ladies had a great year but these ones had some very captivating moments in 2018!

And, if you’re all #BooBoo face about being left off the list despite being on TV ALL the time….maybe spend more time on the craft instead of social media. Congratulations ladies ???????? https://t.co/rFUNWy7hQx — Ten ???????? (@WWEDillinger) December 31, 2018

Nia Jax has often been criticized for her work in the ring with many saying that she is careless in the ring and injures people. The Inquisitr even reported that Ember Moon’s husband tweeted out that he didn’t want Jax to hurt his wife when they were in a program together on Raw. Now, Jax is speaking out against WWE and saying they seem to have forgotten about the women of color, but Tye Dillinger surely doesn’t agree.