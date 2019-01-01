Justin Bieber Has Finally Revealed His New Face Tattoo

He has a meaningful word tatted over his eyebrow.

Justin Bieber has been keeping his newest face tattoo quite secret from fans and from the paparazzi. Fans have been discussing the matter amongst themselves, attempting to guess what the singer’s tattoo is — ever since it was hinted at being a couple’s tattoo. Today, the Daily Mail reports that the tattoo has finally been identified. The famous celebrity and pop musician had been keeping the tattoo under wraps since November, leaving fans with only guesses — and anticipation of a reveal.

The tattoo is a scroll that rests above Justin Bieber’s eyebrow. Fans are finally in on the big secret, which is that the tattoo reads the word “grace” in cursive scroll — and is located above his right eyebrow.

The image that was divulged to the public was shared by celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy on Tuesday. The image released shows Justin Bieber’s face, where the word “grace” can be read on the 24-year-old pop star’s brow. Jonboy shared the post on social media, captioning the picture.

“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! God’s grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by God’s love we [are] here for 2019!”

Prior to this reveal, celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang had laid claim to the tattoo. Bang Bang — otherwise known as Keith McCurdy — revealed his claim to Page Six TV. Then, it was stated by Bang Bang that the tattoo was a couple’s tattoo, inked for Justin in honor of his new wife, 22-year-old Hailey Baldwin.

The reveal from Jonboy did confirm McCurdy’s earlier claim that the tattoo was a “little word” in “delicate” scroll. Now, it seems that there is conflicting information floating around about exactly who is responsible for Justin Bieber’s newest tattoo. Was the artist Bang Bang or Jonboy? However, according to Yahoo Entertainment, Jonboy was simply admiring the tattoo.

Justin Bieber is covered in tattoos by this point, most of which are on his torso and his arms. His new wife, Hailey Baldwin, also received a tattoo by Bang Bang — but this ink has yet to have been made public knowledge.

The couple has been somewhat inseparable since their secret courthouse ceremony in September. Some fans and followers of Baldwin have made unsavory comments to her surrounding this subject — and last month, she revealed in an Instagram post that she gets “anxiety” over reading these various mean-spirited remarks about her job, life, and relationship with Justin Bieber.