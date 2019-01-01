Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Suggests Duchess Eats More Chocolate In 2019 To ‘Sweeten Her Disposition’

As the new year begins, people all over the world are tackling their resolutions for the first day, having spent the last days of 2018 deciding what goals they would work towards. Even Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle probably has at least one New Year’s resolution — however, if she has not yet decided what it will be, her half-sister Samantha Markle has some suggestions.

Markle’s estranged half-sibling has frequently spoken publicly about her sister — especially after not receiving an invitation to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May — and it seems that she is not going to stop in 2019. Samantha recently spoke to the Daily Star, offering some ideas as to what Meghan’s resolutions should be for the new year, including an addition of more sweets into her diet.

“Eat more chocolate,” the 53-year-old told her sister in a cheeky dig, speaking to her directly through the news outlet. “To sweeten your disposition for the new year.”

And while indulging in more sweets was more of a jab at her sister than an actual suggestion, Samantha did have a serious and more realistic resolution for the Duchess — to show a greater appreciation to the ones that have helped her on her path to success, such as her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

“Your New Year’s resolution should be to be honest and pay tribute to those who have helped you the most such as your dad,” she said.

Thomas Markle made a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, where he claimed that Meghan had been ignoring him since her wedding — when it was revealed that he was staging paparazzi photos. He has said on a number of occasions that he has tried to get in touch with her, but she has not acknowledged any of his attempts.

Now, Samantha is calling on Meghan to remember how much he has done for her — such as paying for her education, helping her in her career, and “building every stage you set foot on.”

“So many people around the world don’t have anyone who cares about them and hopefully you will count your blessings and reflect moving forward in the new year and pay that gratitude forward to your children so that they will also thank you,” she pleaded. “It all comes full circle… it started with dad, and you can carry on the legacy.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Samantha has been placed on Scotland Yard’s “fixated persons list” — one that monitors individuals who harass public figures.