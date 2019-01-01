Julianne Hough Rings In The New Year In A Sports Bra & White Leggings In South Africa

Julianne Hough has big dreams, and on Monday she shared her thoughts about them with her Instagram followers. The 30-year-old dancer took to the popular social media platform to post a snap of herself sitting atop a mountain in South Africa, wearing a lilac sports bra and white leggings that put her incredible figure on display.

In the photo in question, Hough is sitting cross-legged on a rock — with a beautiful view of Cape Town in the background. The Dancing with the Stars dancer is wearing her short blonde tresses down and wrapped in a thick headband, a look she finished with a pair of oversized shades to protect her eyes from the sun. According to the post’s geo-tag, Hough is posing atop Table Mountain. The blonde beauty is looking toward the horizon in a meditative pose as she shares her hopes for the new year.

“Most of the time I dream so big that I can go pretty far out there. I can see 10 years down the road and it’s so clear to me, like it has already happened. This has been a massive source of my achievement and fulfillment in life,” she started her lengthy caption.

She went on to say that this mentality — while an important motivational mindset — also became overwhelming, which ended up accomplishing the opposite. The “how” questions took control of the process, and she has finally understood that focusing on the questions prevents us from actually achieving the goal, she wrote.

“I’ve realized that we limit ourselves when we try to figure out the how instead of already seeing the outcome and focusing on that!” she shared.

The snap, which the Footloose actor shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 88,800 likes and more than 520 comments within hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to thank her for her inspirational post, to wish her a happy new year, and to welcome her to South Africa.

“Welcome to my beautiful city! May you have a wonderful 2019!” one user wrote, while another added, “You are such a beautiful person! I. always so impressed with your zeal for life. You always look like you enjoy it to the max! Beautiful!”

It is unclear whether Hough is in South Africa for work or for pleasure, but there is a chance she went on the trip along her pal Nina Dobrev — as the Vampire Diaries star is also in the country, as the Inquisitr recently noted.