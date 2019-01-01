Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Figure Wearing A Skin-Tight Outfit On Instagram

Supermodel Kendall Jenner knows that there is no better way to wish her 101 million fans a happy New Year than sharing her sexy pictures with them on Instagram.

On the first day of 2019, the 23-year-old hottie posted a series of pictures where she is featured wearing a ruffled neon-green shirt which she teamed with a pair of tight, black latex pants and a pair of high-heeled pumps. Kendall accessorized with large, emerald-green and gold drop earrings and wore some green eyeshadow with nude-shade lip color, and black nail polish to complete her beauty look.

In the first picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is featured climbing up the stairs with her back facing the camera. The picture allowed her to flaunt her perky derriere in the tight latex pants. In the second snap, Kendall struck a side pose, tilted her head backward and looked away from the camera. In the last photograph, Kendall kept the back of her palm under her chin and looked straight into the camera to strike a poetic pose. In the caption, Kendall revealed that she is in love with the color green, and then wished her fans a happy New Year.

As with all of Kendall’s posts, the new one garnered more than 2.4 million likes and 11,000 comments from her fans and followers. While most people wished Kendall the very best of luck for 2019, others just couldn’t help admire the model for her perfect physique and her supermodel persona.

Many of her fans commented that the color really suits her, while others said that anything that Kendall wears looks good on her and becomes an instant trend because she is the style icon that millions of girls worldwide look up to and try to copy.

“Omg, that is too much for my eyes,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “I love this look! It kinda reminds me of the 80s or the 70s,” another one said. “Wow, no words,” one of her fans wrote to express their admiration for Kendall. Another fan, who couldn’t seem contain his love for Kendall, said that she looks like his future wife.

In her Instagram stories, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a picture from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s snow-themed Christmas party where she is featured riding a sled in the snow with her friend Yung Taco standing next to her and giving her a helping hand. According to an article by Mercury News, Kendall’s neon-green off-the-shoulder gown was from Christian Siriano’s spring 2019 collection and reportedly cost $5,000.

Kendall had provided a full view of the luxurious gown in her Christmas post, where she shared five photos from the event. The post in question received 5.7 million likes and close to 30,000 comments.