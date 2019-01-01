A Man Was Arrested For Breaking Into A Woman’s Home And Cleaning

An unusual home invasion leaves authorities scratching their heads.

Massachusetts police recently arrested a cat burglar who broke into a woman’s home, reports the New York Post. Authorities stated that the man was unarmed when officers arrived on site to arrest him. This arrest may be found to be unusual to some, as the man who broke into the victim’s North Adams residence was found to have busted into the home and set about cleaning everything inside — including the litter box — local reports state. This incident occurred on Thursday, December 27, 2019.

The man who was arrested for this unusual break in is 33-year-old Mitchell Sayers, from the Pittsfield area. Police claim that he was in a confused state upon his arrest. He had entered the woman’s home through an unlocked door. Mitchell Sayers even removed his shoes before he began cleaning the residence.

Since his arrest, Sayers has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering and disturbing the peace. According to police who spoke with newspaper reporters, when they arrested the man, Sayers was “not making much sense with his statements.”

Initially, the authorities has been called on a report that a man was chasing a 26-year-old city woman around on Mohawk Forest Boulevard. Then they responded to the home, where officers met the victim outside of her residence while Sayers was still inside — cleaning — according to the reports. The police then entered the home with weapons drawn, just in case. Authorities claim that Sayers may have been armed with a knife. However, Sayers came out from the woman’s kitchen with his hands in the air. He was then placed in handcuffs. Sayers was arrested with no weapon on his person, nor was one recovered on site.

Police say Mitchell Sayers appeared very confused at the time of his arrest.https://t.co/4uOGEXRQof — BET News (@BETNews) December 27, 2018

Sayers has also been ordered to stay away from the Mohawk Forest Boulevard apartment where he was arrested.

According to the most recent crime statistics for Massachusetts as reported by the FBI UCR, Adams is home to 8,131 people. This particular area has had 24 violent crimes, one robbery, 19 aggravated assaults, 116 property crimes, 29 burglaries, 84 larceny thefts, three motor vehicle thefts, and one case of arson. If Sayers is convicted of breaking and entering, his alleged crime will likely become part of the property crime statistics — as so far, reports claim nothing was stolen, only cleaned.

Police have not stated whether Sayers has any prior charges on his record. According to the Berkshire Eagle, the victim told police that Sayers was unwelcome in her apartment, and she accused him of making sexually suggestive comments to her — which prompted her to alert neighbors. The confusion surrounding claims that Sayers had a knife was later clarified by the victim as an “error in communication” among said neighbors. It is unclear at this time whether Sayers and the victim knew one another.