Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Her Figure Following Weight Loss In Green Swimsuit On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright rang in the new year enjoying the Florida sun and showing off her slimmed-down figure. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself rocking a green one-piece, and enjoying the pool in Miami.

In the photo in question, the Vanderpump Rules star is featured standing next to a pool as she dons an olive green swimsuit. Said swimsuit has interesting straps on the side which accentuate her booty and thighs. Cartwright has her hands up toward her head as if she was adjusting her high ponytail, a hairstyle she paired with a black headband. Completing her pool look, Cartwright is wearing black-framed sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glare of the sun.

The Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky star is standing with her weight on one foot while having the other heel up — a pose that highlighted her toned figure. Because the photo was taken from above, Cartwright’s cleavage is on full display. According to the post’s geo-tag, Cartwright posed for the snap in Hibiscus Island in Miami. Cartwright is posing in front of the semicircle portion of the pool, whose waters reflect two palm trees. A waterway features prominently in the background of the photo.

In the caption, Cartwright reflected upon her year — and shared her excitement for 2019, a year in which she will marry her fiance Jax Taylor. Cartwright will also turn 30 in 2019. She also expressed that she is proud of her slimmed down figure, one which she worked hard for.

“I have a lot of resolutions and I think it’s important to always work on yourself. (That’s one reason I’m posting this photo because I am proud of how much weight I have lost and how healthy and happy I feel!)” she wrote in the caption.

The snap — which Cartwright shared with her 1 million Instagram followers — racked up more than 37,300 likes and more than 430 comments in just under an hour of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comments section to wish her a happy new year, and to compliment her beauty.

“You look beautiful and I hope that your 2019 is amazing. So very happy for you both. I hope it’s the first of many many wonderful years together as husband and wife,” one user wrote. Another added, “Absolute perfection! I love everything you stand for.”

As Bustle detailed — and as fans of the reality TV show will know — Cartwright and Taylor are set to tie the knot in the summer.