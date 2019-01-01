Cleveland Doctor Fired After Saying She Would Give Jews Incorrect Medication

Lara Kollab — a 27-year-old medical resident of Westlake, Ohio — is no longer working at the Cleveland Clinic after anti-Semitic comments she posted to her social media accounts came to light.

On Sunday, the medical center confirmed that Kollab has been fired — even though she had only been working as a supervised resident at the clinic from July until September of 2018. As reported by the Hill, the hospital issued a statement about Kollab’s employment there.

“This individual was employed as a supervised resident at our hospital from July to September 2018. She is no longer working at Cleveland Clinic. In no way do these beliefs reflect those of our organization. We fully embrace diversity, inclusion and a culture of safety and respect across our entire health system.”

According to the organization, they were only recentl made aware of Kollab’s history of anti-Semitic comments, ones that she frequently posted on various social media platforms. Per a report by Times of Israel, that history goes back to 2011, with Kollab posting numerous messages calling for violence against Jews.

She allegedly referred to Jews as dogs, minimized the Holocaust, likened Israel to the Nazi regime, and claimed Zionists control U.S. media and schools. In one post, she even said that she would “purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds,” using the Arabic word for Jew, and prayed that “Allah would kill all the Jews.”

#8: Recent @WeAreTouro med school grad Lara Kollab said this before enrolling: "ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…”https://t.co/Ue1aXuDOpB pic.twitter.com/7ghsHCdfiK — Canary Mission (@canarymission) December 31, 2018

In December of 2012, a Twitter user wrote “Peace won’t come by killing every Zionist. There has to be diplomacy,” to her, and she responded by writing, “After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force.”

Two months earlier, in October of that year, she had called the Holocaust “exaggerated,” and said that she was having “a REALLY hard time feeling bad about Holocaust seeing as the ppl [sic] who were in it now kill my ppl [sic].”

Kollab is a staunch support of BDS — Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — and has defended the Hamas terror group, calling “Jewish settlers in Palestine” the “descendants of the Nazis.”

Since the report was released about Kollab losing her job over her anti-Semitic comments, she has deleted all of her social media accounts — including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. She has not responded to the news.

Her posts first become public knowledge in November of 2018, when the website Canary Mission published a compilation of dozens of her tweets — ranging in date from 2011 until 2017.