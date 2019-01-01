On New Year’s Day, Donald Trump Compared General Stanley McChrystal To A ‘Dog’ That Has A ‘Big, Dumb Mouth’

Donald Trump began 2019 by logging onto Twitter and calling retired General McChrystal a dog.

Donald Trump has come out swinging on New Year’s Day. The president ushered in 2019 in a way that only he can, which in this case is by putting retired General Stanley McChrystal on blast, calling McChrystal a “dog.”

As the New York Post reports, Trump began the new year by logging onto Twitter. At 10:32 a.m. Trump told the world that General McChrystal was really a supporter of Hillary Clinton, one who would go down in history for his “big, dumb mouth.”

“‘General’ McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!”

The Donald Trump tweet was in response to an article which stated that the press were never really that fond of General Stanley McChrystal until he began taking aim at the president. This argument may have positioned Trump to feel like he needed to reply to this statement.

Replies were fast and furious to Trump’s McChrystal tweet, with one poster suggesting the president had absolutely no class whatsoever, while another poster — by the handle of R.L. Ripples — jokingly asked him what he had against dogs.

“Your hatred of U.S. soldiers and smart women is understandable–they threaten you. But what do you have against dogs?”

Trump slams retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, tweeting that he has a "big, dumb mouth." On Sunday, McChrystal called the President dishonest and immoral. https://t.co/67wsCQz4cR pic.twitter.com/NKicFsd014 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 1, 2019

General Stanley McChrystal has had a long and illustrious military career, having served as a top commander in Afghanistan, while also serving in the military during both wars in Iraq. The retired general stated on Sunday that Donald Trump’s sudden decision to recall troops from Afghanistan — with, as McChrystal claims, no consultation with military leaders — was a recipe for disaster. McChrystal further claimed that the president’s surprising course of action would almost certainly kill any discussions with the Taliban focused on striking a potential peace deal.

As McChrystal noted, Trump’s decision “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have,” while also claiming that the president was anything but honest.

“I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it.”

As General Stanley McChrystal sees it, Donald Trump is both an immoral man and president — and in response to these claims, Trump has fired back a rhetorical salvo of his own.

Besides General McChrystal, Trump has also compared individuals such as Steve Bannon, Glen Beck, Bill Maher, Arian Huffington, Senator Ted Cruz, and a host of others to dogs during his presidency.