‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Dina Reportedly Gets $100,000 Offer To Compete On Reality Show

The controversial momager was offered big bucks to compete on the celeb edition of the CBS reality competition, 'The Blast’ reports.

Dina Lohan may have just gotten an offer she can’t refuse. The outspoken mom of actress Lindsay Lohan has reportedly been offered big bucks to compete on CBS’s upcoming second season of Celebrity Big Brother. The Blast reports that Dina Lohan, 56, was contacted by producers for Celebrity Big Brother with a lucrative offer letter.

According to the celebrity gossip site, the letter to Lindsay Lohan’s mom says, in part, “CBS is bringing back the hugely successful show for another season and we’d love to invite Dina Lohan to be a part of our Season 2 cast.” The offer letter allegedly also claims that “participants will receive a $100,000 guarantee” and that “every time they survive one of the eight evictions, they will earn another $5,000.”

There is no word if Dina Lohan has accepted the offer to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. The show, which casts 11 celebs to compete for a $250,000 grand prize while being taped 24/7, will shoot for four weeks, from January 13 to February 13. While cast members will have no access to phones, TV, or the real world, unlike the summertime version of the CBS reality show, all eliminated celebrity houseguests are permitted to go home until the February finale episode.

It will be a surprise if Dina Lohan doesn’t take CBS up on the offer to earn $100,00 in such a short period of time. In September, Lohan filed for bankruptcy in order to save her home from foreclosure, according to People. Dina Lohan filed in the Eastern District of New York under Chapter 13, which is a “voluntary repayment plan for individuals with regular income.” At the time, the celebrity mom reported more than $1,700,000 in debt, most of it for the mortgage on her home in N. Merrick, New York, and she claimed an income of just $27,000 per year. But last week, Radar Online reported that a judge dismissed Lohan’s bankruptcy case after a trustee declared she had “negative cash flow” and would be unable to pay off Chapter 13 fees.

Dina Lohan already has a bit of a reality TV resume under her belt, so she’d fit right in on Celebrity Big Brother. Lohan previously co-starred with her daughter Ali on the 2008 reality show Living Lohan, and she has made cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Family Therapy With Dr. Jenn.

The first season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in early 2018 with superfan Marissa Jaret Winokur crowned the winner and TV host Ross Mathews landing as the runner-up. Other stars on the inaugural season of the CBS spinoff included singer Mark McGrath, MMA star Chuck Liddell, Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

The second season of Celebrity Big Brother premieres January 21 on CBS.