Colton Underwood Drops Hint About His ‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suite Ahead Of NYE Ball Drop In Times Square

'The Bachelor' star stopped by 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' to dish on his season of the ABC dating show.

Colton Underwood spent New Year’s Eve in New York City. The Bachelor star, who makes his debut as the leading man on ABC’s rose-filled reality show next week, stopped by Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in New York City’s Times Square to chat with co-host Jenny McCarthy.

After McCarthy asked Underwood if he feels a lot of pressure as the new star of The Bachelor, the 26-year-old former NFL football player said it is all good.

“No! You know what? I’ve been enjoying it. 2018 was a great year, but 2019 is going to be better,” Underwood said.

Colton Underwood’s virginity was a major topic when he appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, so it’s no surprise that McCarthy also asked him about his time in The Bachelor Fantasy Suite. The ABC host asked Underwood if he held back during his one-on-one time or did he go for it. The Bachelor star made it clear he did not compromise his stance just because ABC’s cameras were nearby.

“The fantasy suite is for whatever happens in the moment, but I stayed true to who I was the whole entire time.”

You can see Colton Underwood talking to Jenny McCarthy about his Bachelor Fantasy Suite in the clip from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve below.

.@JennyMcCarthy ran into The Bachelor @colton at #RockinEve to ask him about all things ???????????? and resolutions before the clock strikes midnight! pic.twitter.com/7KzWzTqLOD — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2019

Bachelor fans have been following Colton Underwood’s journey ever since he was cast as a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in May. Once he revealed his virginity to the world, Colton faced a lot of questions. He’s sure to face many more as he meets his 30 ladies on The Bachelor, but longtime host Chris Harrison said the franchise’s latest leading man handled himself with class throughout the taping of the 23rd season of the ABC dating show.

“Everything’s kind of the same [as other seasons], and that’s kind of the beauty and dilemma of the Fantasy Suites: Is it moral and what does it mean to you?” Harrison told Hollywood Life of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. “There’s an extra layer for him, but that’s the beauty of those situations. Intimacy does not intimidate him. He’s not awkward. I think you will see he’s just very much a regular man, just bigger.”

Underwood, who had his heart broken by Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette then went on to do is own heartbreaking after a brief romance with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, reportedly kept things classy during his reign as The Bachelor. Harrison predicted that even the haters will “learn to love and respect” Colton this season on the ABC reality show.

“He did himself proud and he did us proud,” Harrison said of Underwood. “He’s a good man and I’m honestly excited for people to get to know him this season.”

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.