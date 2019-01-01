‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed. Jan 2: Bill Comes Through For Liam When Hope Needs It Most

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 2 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will still be stranded on Catalina Island alone. Doubled over in pain, she faces her labor pains alone as Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) flight has been grounded.

Liam will be desperate to get to his wife and quickly makes a plan to get to her as soon as possible, per Soaps. Although he once swore that he would never call on his father for help again, B&B spoilers tease that Liam will turn to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in his hour of need.

It also appears as if everyone is rallying around Liam to support him in any way they can. Matt (Jim O’Heir) and Kieran Cannistra (Monica Horan) keep their promise to Hope and take care of Liam as well.

The Cannistras Provide Comic Relief

When Hope ran into this well-traveled couple at the airport, they were only too excited to take pictures with the famous founder of Hope For The Future, per Inquisitr. She told them that her husband would be on the next flight and they promised to look out for him.

True to their word, the Cannistras flocked to Liam when he arrived at the airport. They talked him into giving them a Forrester Creations tour at a later date, before Lily the airport official (Adele Tirado) informed them that the flight had been canceled.

Bold and the Beautifulcasting news states that O’Heir, Moran, and Tirado will return on Wednesday, January 2.

Liam became even more concerned when Hope’s water broke while they were talking over the phone. Her first labor contractions began and she was in pain and crying, prompting Liam to vow that he would get to her as soon as possible.

The Cannistras will also worry about the lovely woman they had just met and try to help Liam in any way they can. Unfortunately, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Matt and Keith will start to argue about how they can help Liam.

Separated from Liam who went to check on baby Kelly, Hope arrives at the airport where she meets Matt and Kieran. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EpHXlGbMpP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

Bill Spencer Comes Through For Liam & Hope

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will come through for Liam and Hope. Liam will call his dad since his flight has been canceled and he needs to make it to Catalina Island as soon as possible. Hope had told him to hurry and he needs to get to Catalina before Hope gives birth.

Liam asks Bill to use his helicopter to get to the island. Bill immediately agrees and dispatches one of Spencer Publications’ choppers. Bold and the Beautifulspoilers for this week promise that Bill, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will follow in another chopper. Bill realizes that Brooke needs to be with her daughter during this time and makes another helicopter available.

But tragedy awaits later this week. Bold and the Beautiful 8000th episode on Friday, January 4 will dramatically impact everyone’s lives. Find out why Steffy may get Hope’s baby and how Reese Buckingham could orchestrate an illegal adoption.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.