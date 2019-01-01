Josh Peck Is A Dad! He And Wife Paige O’Brien Welcome First Baby

The actor posted a photo of his newborn baby on New Year's Eve.

Josh Peck is a father! The 32-year-old actor announced the exciting news on New Year’s Eve via his Instagram account.

Along with a photo of the baby boy wrapped in a blanket, Josh also included the name that the couple had chosen for their baby — Max Milo Peck. His wife, Paige O’ Brien, also posted a photo of their baby on Instagram. The photo shows the newborn swaddled in a cozy brown blanket and wearing a white hat.

He and his wife announced that they were expecting their first child together in August 2018. The two married in June 2017.

Josh Peck rose to fame on the Nickelodeon comedy Drake and Josh which aired on the network from 2004 to 2007. The show featured Josh playing a character named Josh while Drake Bell played a character named Drake. The two portrayed step-brothers in the show. Although the two became close, there was some drama between the two in summer 2017.

In June 2017, Josh and Paige married in Malibu. While Josh’s Grandfathered co-star John Stamos was in attendance at the wedding, Drake Bell was noticeably absent. Although some drama initially occurred, the two former co-stars were able to patch things up with one another.

When announcing his wife’s pregnancy, Josh created a video in which he tells his friends his wife is expecting. He filmed his friend’s reactions in a video later uploaded to YouTube. In the video, Josh sits down with Drake Bell and tells him that he is going to be a father. Drake even asks if Josh’s son can call him “Uncle Drake” and says he will teach Josh’s child how to play the guitar.

After appearing on Drake and Josh, Josh Peck has continued to work in the entertainment industry. He voiced an animated possum named Eddie in the Ice Age: Meltdown, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, and Ice Age: Continental Drift. He also appeared on the short-lived sitcom Grandfathered with John Stamos. The show lasted only one season, but it would not be the last time that he and John Stamos worked together.

Most recently, Josh made a guest appearance on an episode of Season 4 of Fuller House. The new season of the show premiered on Netflix on December 14, 2018, and features Josh in one episode acting alongside John Stamos. Stamos had posted a teaser video to Instagram over the summer which showed Josh at the front door of the Tanner/Fuller house.