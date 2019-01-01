It’s Going To Be A Weird Summer: Netflix Reveals Release Date And Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

2019 started off with a bang as 'Stranger Things' Season 3 is officially on the way.

As the ball dropped in Times Square and people began celebrating the change from 2018 to 2019 on the East Coast, Netflix was giving the whole world what they wanted. At the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2019, the social media accounts of Netflix and Stranger Things lit up as a trailer and poster were revealed for Season 3 of the hit series. Along with all of that, the official release date was given and it’s going to be one strange summer.

The moment one year ended and the next one started, the official Twitter account of Netflix revealed that it was time for everyone to prepare for the next season of Stranger Things. This time around, the crew from Hawkins is not going to have an overly spooky Halloween, but they will have a summer they’re never going to forget.

The official release date for Season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix will be July 4, 2019. That’s right. It is going to hit Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure all on the Fourth of July and smack dab in the middle of the summer.

It’s quite possible that you may hear fewer fireworks going off around your house this year because everyone will be glued to their TVs.

Not only was the release date for Season 3 of Stranger Things revealed, but so was an awesome poster. It has a really great tagline of “One summer can change everything” and features the entire gang, but only Eleven appears to realize that something is terribly wrong.

As you can see, the whole gang is present in the summer of 1985 and wants to enjoy a relaxing and exciting summer. Unfortunately, there is something very creepy lurking around every single corner and they still aren’t totally safe.

But wait, there’s more.

A new trailer was also released for Season 3 of Stranger Things, and it’s incredibly awesome. It focuses around Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve in 1985 as the huge crowd in Times Square is gathered to watch the ball drop, but there is something strange brewing in Hawkins, Indiana.

You’ll hear a word from the sponsor of the show which is the brand new Starcourt Mall, and it is just old-school and full of nostalgia. Pay close attention to the trailer, though, as there are some static breaks which surely have a good deal of meaning to them.

Live from WIYZ, it's a Hawkins New Year's Eve! https://t.co/GhaGjVyNse — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 1, 2019

Netflix surely didn’t know exactly how big of a hit they had on their hands with Stranger Things, and now, everyone is already awaiting Season 3. You’ll notice in the trailer that the Upside-Down is alive and well in Hawkins as the third season will officially drop on July 4, 2019.