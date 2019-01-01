Alexa Bliss To Host Talk Show Segment Next Week On ‘Raw’

According to WWE, she's the first women to have her own talk show segment.

Alexa Bliss is going to get her own talk show like many of the great WWE talkers before her. At the end of Monday Night Raw this week, Bliss herself announced that she would host a show called A Moment of Bliss and that her first guest would be current Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

According to the WWE, this is the first time a female performer has been the host of one of the company’s named talk show segments, so it’s actually historic.

Bliss actually called out the historic nature of the new talk show in her promo. She said simply, “I. Make. History.” The WWE is all about making history with the women’s division as of late, and this is another move in that direction.

Adding a named talk show segment isn’t really something new, in spite of having a female host. They’ve been around since the ’80s, and shows like Miz TV continue to run on an almost weekly basis on SmackDown Live. The WWE says it wants to shake things up, but this announcement doesn’t feel all that different from the other stuff they’ve always done.

While it wasn’t a named talk show, Bliss has actually had a few talk-show-like segments when she hosted a Q&A forum with Sasha Banks and Bayley on recent episode of Monday Night Raw, so she does have some experience working in this format. She also hosted the infamous This is Your Life segment on Raw with Bayley, which is remembered as an absolute train wreck.

"I. MAKE. HISTORY."@AlexaBliss_WWE will do just that NEXT WEEK on #RAW when she premieres her very own talk show #AMomentOfBliss with special guest @RondaRousey! pic.twitter.com/2a5ucjtKVB — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019

It seems that the WWE is trying to find a role for Alexa Bliss in a non-wrestling capacity. First, the company had her serving as the head of the women’s division, but that plan was quickly gone when Vince McMahon announced the change of direction with the McMahon family taking over as the authority figure on both Raw and SmackDown. It appears that putting her in talking segments is the new direction as the company waits for her to get clearance to return to the ring.

Some other famous WWE talk show segments are Miz TV, Ambrose Asylum, Piper’s Pit, The Snake Pit, King’s Court, The Barber Shop, and The Highlight Reel. All of those had male hosts, so it appears that WWE is right in saying that Bliss will make history with A Moment of Bliss. Of course, it’ll be interesting to see for how long the WWE decides to run with the show. It could be something they decide to do one time, or it could get an extended run like Miz TV or Piper’s Pit.