Stella Maxwell Rocks Red Bikini For A New Year Instagram Post

Model Stella Maxwell wished people a “Happy New Year from sunny Caliornia” in a red bikini on Instagram. She posed at the beach holding a canned drink, as she wore her hair back in a heavy right part and sported a single necklace. Her red bikini showed off her toned body, and fans sent her messages like, “2019 hope it’s incredible!!” and “new year so beautiful.” Of course, plenty of people wished her a happy new year from all over the world.

The model’s other recent posts include her posing with Elsa Hosk after they got done with a hike together, plus a Christmas post where she laid next to a welcome mat that read, “Merry Christmas to all…” The model wore an extra-large tie that read, “Dear Santa, Define “Good” while sporting a black top and sheer leggings with elaborate floral accents throughout.

This isn’t to mention a sultry photo where she laid on her back and pulled her shirt up in an all-red outfit. It consisted of a pink long-sleeved shirt, sequined pink skirt or shorts, and a pink-and-white handbag. The bag had large studded accents, and Stella wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and smiled as she looked at her right hand.

This year, Maxwell spoke with Glamour Magazine about her emotions as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping neared.

“I get the same excitement now as the first time I did. It doesn’t wear off. Every year you get more and more confident. I am getting more used to it. It is like playing a role, you have to get into character. I bring a lot of my personality to it as well, so I try to get the balance right – of being myself, representing the brand, whilst feeling sexy, confident and empowering women.”

Stella shared photos from the show, including one of her wearing a pink push-up bra and a gold corset around her midriff with orange lining and ties. She also wore a matching orange bow around her neck, along with pink wings that were made up feathered pieces.

Plus, she added that “For me, it feels empowering to walk down a runway in my underwear! The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in.”