NBA Rumors: LeBron James Explains How He Became The ‘Greatest Player Of All Time’

As of now, there is still ongoing debate regarding who is the greatest basketball player of all-time. In most G.O.A.T. conversations, the name of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is frequently mentioned. After achieving numerous milestones since entering the NBA in 2003, even James is convinced that he’s the G.O.A.T.

In a recent appearance on Episode 7 of the eight-part ESPN+ series More Than Athlete, LeBron James had a discussion with his friends and associates Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, and Rich Paul regarding one of the best moments in his NBA career. James revealed that he started considering himself as the “greatest player of all time” when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA championship title in 2016.

“That’s what I felt,” James said, as transcribed by Colton Jones of Amico Hoops.

“I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying, like, that was all for 52 years of everything in sports that’s gone on in Cleveland. And then after I stopped, I was like — that one right there made you the greatest player of all time.”

It’s easy to understand why LeBron James felt that way. His road to his third NBA championship title wasn’t easy as he and the Cavaliers needed to go up against a team, the Golden State Warriors, that just made history by winning 73 games in the regular season. The Cavaliers entered the NBA Finals 2016 as the underdogs and the Warriors immediately showed their power by establishing a 3-1 lead. However, James and the Cavaliers pulled a miracle and became the first NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals and take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

After four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals, LeBron James decided to leave the Cavaliers in the recent free agency. James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers with the goal of bringing them back to title contention. Like his previous stint with the Cavaliers, making the Lakers great again proves to be a tough challenge for the Lakers.

During his time with the Cavaliers and the Heat, LeBron James played alongside other NBA superstars like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love. However, in Los Angeles, James is the only superstar and he’s currently surrounded by young players. Luckily, it won’t last long as Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka continue to be aggressive on the market, searching for a superstar to pair with James.