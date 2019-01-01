Andy Cohen Announces Sex Of The Baby He’s Having With A Surrogate Live During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

On New Year’s Eve, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-hosted CNN’s live coverage of the festivities from New York City’s Times Square. At the start of their first hour on television, the news journalist asked the Bravo late-night TV host about the baby he will soon be welcoming into the world.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, 50-year-old Cohen announced on Thursday, December 20, during the final episode of the year of Watch What Happens Live that he will soon become a first-time father. He said that he worked with a surrogate to have the child, who will be born in early 2019.

On CNN, Cooper told viewers about Cohen’s happy news, adding in the fact that he’s known about his best friend’s impending fatherhood for quite some time now.

Cohen then recalled that during last year’s New Year’s Eve coverage on CNN, he had wondered if he would have a child at the same time a year later.

Then Cooper asked him if he was ready to reveal the sex of the baby.

“It’s a boy,” the father-to-be proudly revealed.

“I cannot wait to meet this boy… I’m so excited.”

Cooper then jokingly asked if the kid will have salt-and-pepper hair like his handsome daddy.

The Real Housewives executive producer then took a moment to get serious.

“I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family, and here we are in 2018 — almost 2019 — and anything’s possible,” said the St. Louis, Missouri native.

One thing Cohen wouldn’t reveal to Cooper on live television, though, was the name he has chosen for his son.

Later in the program, when the duo was interviewing legendary singer Patti LaBelle via satellite, Cooper asked her what she thought about Cohen becoming a new dad.

“He’s gonna be a great Gemini father because he’s so compassionate already… Geminis love babies,” said LaBelle who, like Cohen, was born under the Gemini astrological sign.

According to a Radar Online source, Cohen will be taking some time off and “really slow down on his work responsibilities” once the baby arrives.

In addition to hosting Watch What Happens Live and working as an executive at Bravo, Cohen also hosts the TV game show Love Connection for Fox and has his own SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on which he hosts programs.

“He wants to be a hands-on father. He does not want to have his child raised by nannies,” the insider said.