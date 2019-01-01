The one-time partying prince has also given up caffeine for the duration of Duchess Meghan's pregnancy.

Have you been thinking that while Duchess Meghan’s belly increases, Prince Harry seems thinner? You would be right, because in solidarity with his new wife, the one-time party prince has given up alcohol and caffeine for the duration of his wife’s pregnancy. The rumor making the rounds is that Markle forced the prince to give up these indulgences, but friends say that truth is that he is just keeping her company while she is carrying the littlest royal.

The Daily Beast reports that Prince Harry also gave up smoking right after he and Markle tied the knot after reading reports that smoking can reduce male fertility. Now that Duchess Meghan is in her third trimester, she and Harry now have also eliminated coffee and tea and traded those beverages for mineral water and fruit juices (unsweetened, of course).

In years past, Prince Harry had often turned up on the cover of magazines and in tabloids for partying too hard (the most memorable scandalous photos were of the prince nude partying in a Las Vegas hotel suite), and was said to be a heavy drinker and partier.

Friends are shocked and say that this will perhaps be the first year since Prince Harry was a child that he celebrates New Year’s clean and sober.

One adds that this change in lifestyle has led to improvements in the prince’s physical and mental health.

“Considering he’s been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it’s quite an achievement. He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill. He was a great laugh but it was always very full on. Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed.”

The royal buddy adds that there has been no “forcing” Prince Harry to do anything, but rather Meghan showed him that there are other ways to live your life.

“All she [Meghan] did was show him there’s another way to live and he’s become a huge fan. He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier.”

And Duchess Meghan has also been able to come to an agreement with Prince Harry that they should do what they can to give their children as much of a normal childhood as possible. Obviously, the prince grew up in the spotlight which he often considered a “fishbowl” and Meghan grew up a fairly normal kid in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that by moving to Windsor, they can give their children the best of both worlds.