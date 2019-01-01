Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar Fight ‘Kinda Still Up In The Air’

Everyone assumed that Daniel Cormier would fight Brock Lesnar in early 2019, but that may not be the case.

There are two fights fans really want to see before current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier hangs up the gloves for good — Brock Lesnar and the third fight with Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier sat down for an interview on The MMA Hour where he talked about his future plans, including the rumored fight with Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, it sounds like the fight is anything but locked in.

“As of right now with the Lesnar thing, that’s kinda still up in the air,” Cormier said in the interview.

He went on to talk about his reasoning for wanting a fight with Lesnar, who has an issue with failing a drug test, but not feeling so keen on the third fight with current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones.

“I’ve gotten a lot of, ‘You’re not willing to fight Jones, you talk trash about Jones, but you’re willing to fight Lesnar?’ Nobody knows what’s in place in terms of drug testing between Brock Lesnar and I,” Cormier said. “These are just general assumptions as to what is Brock Lesnar truly going through right now to try to be eligible to compete.”

He also talked about the fact that things are going on behind the scenes that no one knows about.

“We could be doing so many different things that people are unaware of, and if Brock Lesnar’s clean on the day that we fight, because of these things, then why can’t I fight him?”

So what will Cormier do if the fight with Brock Lesnar doesn’t take place? If the fight is going to be at heavyweight, it sounds like former champion Stipe Miocic is on his radar.

“If he [Lesnar] doesn’t fight, then I’ll fight Stipe Miocic. I talked to the boss (Dana White) the other day and he’s talking to me about fights and Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones and everybody, and I said, ‘If Lesnar doesn’t go, Stipe has to be first. He deserves it, and I’ve said it from the beginning. If it ain’t Brock, I want to fight Stipe Miocic and give him what’s rightfully his, a rematch for this title.'”

On the fight with Miocic, Cormier certainly sounds confident, as he said, “He’s going to get beat again, but at least he’ll get a chance to fight for that belt again.”

It sounds like a fight with Jon Jones isn’t high on the champ’s to-do list, though, as it’s Brock Lesnar and Stipe Miocic at heavyweight that seems to have his attention. Of course, like all things in the UFC, money talks, and if a fight with Jon Jones proves to be the most lucrative, Cormier might just change his tune.

Merry Christmas everyone from the Cormier Family! I hope you all have a wonderful day with the ones you love! Merry Christmas ???? #Cormiers pic.twitter.com/TP8dlH8T4U — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 25, 2018

Either way, it sounds like Cormier really is planning to wrap up his MMA career soon. His original plan was to retire by the time he turned 40, which happens on March 20, 2019.

“So we’ll see what it is. I really do still intend to be done with this thing really soon. It’s just a personal decision that I made with my family, and we’ll see what happens,” he said on the end of his career.